Brittany Higgins set to sue Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash after Bruce Lehrmann trial aborted

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins is seeking compensation from two Liberal Party senators and the Commonwealth.

A woman wearing a black blazer

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold said the sexual assault charges against Bruce Lehrmann were being dropped because of the "unacceptable" impact a second trial would have on Brittany Higgins' mental health. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.

Brittany Higgins is planning to sue two former Liberal ministers and pursue a multi-million dollar compensation claim from the Commonwealth.

Lawyers for Ms Higgins are pursuing a civil claim against senators Michaelia Cash and Linda Reynolds, both former ministers who Ms Higgins worked for between 2019 and 2021.

The civil claim, first reported by Nine and News Corp, comes after criminal charges against Ms Higgins' former colleague Bruce Lehrmann were dropped.
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold said the sexual assault charges against Mr Lehrmann were being dropped because of the "unacceptable" impact a second trial would have on Ms Higgins' mental health.

Ms Higgins alleges Mr Lehrmann raped her in 2019 inside Senator Reynolds' ministerial office, for whom they both worked as staffers.

Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation.

Following the 2019 federal election, Ms Higgins moved to the office of then-employment minister Michaelia Cash to work as a media advisor.

Ms Higgins intends to pursue civil court action this month.
Senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash
Shadow Minister for Employment Michaelia Cash and Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday, 25 November, 2022. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Three respondents named in legal correspondence sent by Ms Higgins' lawyers were Senators Reynolds and Cash as well as the Commonwealth.

The documents set out Ms Higgins' intention to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence, and victimisation.

The claim is expected to be worth about $3 million, including $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss approaching $100,000 and general damages of $100,000.

If this story has raised any issues for you, there is help available at Lifeline on 13 11 14.

If you or someone you know wants to talk about sexual assault or harassment, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
www.1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.

Published 5 December 2022 at 11:13am
Source: AAP

