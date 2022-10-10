Brittany Higgins unavailable to give evidence in Canberra Supreme Court

This article contains references to sexual assault.





The Supreme Court in Canberra has adjourned this morning, as Brittany Higgins is unavailable for cross-examination.





Ms Higgins gave evidence for four days last week, in the trial of former colleague Bruce Lehrmann.





Ms Higgins was allegedly raped in Parliament House in 2019.





Mr Lehrmann denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.





The trial continues.



