Australia

Brittany Higgins unavailable to give evidence in Canberra Supreme Court

The former Liberal staffer did not return to the witness stand on Monday in the trial of her former colleague Bruce Lehrmann.

BRUCE LEHRMANN COURT

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on Friday 7 October. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

This article contains references to sexual assault.

The Supreme Court in Canberra has adjourned this morning, as Brittany Higgins is unavailable for cross-examination.

Ms Higgins gave evidence for four days last week, in the trial of former colleague Bruce Lehrmann.

Advertisement
Ms Higgins was allegedly raped in Parliament House in 2019.

Mr Lehrmann denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

The trial continues.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Share
1 min read
Published 10 October 2022 at 11:12am
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News