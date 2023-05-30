Bruce Lehrmann drops defamation action against News Corp

This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.





Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann will not receive any damages after settling his defamation case over News Corp's coverage of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations.





Federal Court documents reveal a Notice of Discontinuance was filed by Mr Lehrmann on Tuesday afternoon.





Mr Lehrmann had filed defamation proceedings against News Life Media, the News Corp subsidiary that publishes News.com.au, over reports in February 2021 over allegations by Brittany Higgins that she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in 2019.





The two articles at the heart of the lawsuit remain online with an updated editorial note.





An editor's note attached to the stories now reads: "Bruce Lehrmann commenced defamation proceedings claiming that this article accused him of sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins. These proceedings were discontinued and settled on terms satisfactory to Mr Lehrmann and the publisher of this website. News.com.au notes that a criminal charge of sexual assault was brought against Mr Lehrmann and later dropped. News.com.au does not suggest that he was guilty of that charge."





News has not made any apology or correction.





Ms Higgins accused Mr Lehrmann of raping her inside the Parliament House office of then minister Linda Reynolds, who they both worked for in March 2019.





Mr Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence, and maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction.





A criminal trial brought against Mr Lehrmann in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed in October because of juror misconduct.





In December, the prosecutor dropped the charges due to impacts a second trial would have on Ms Higgins' mental health.





Defamation proceedings against the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, former host of The Project, Lisa Wilkinson, and Network Ten remain active.





Mr Lehrmann's legal representatives and News Corp Australia have been contacted for comment by SBS News.



