Bruce Lehrmann sexual assault charge dropped with retrial abandoned, prosecution confirms

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Attempts to prosecute Bruce Lehrmann, who was accused of raping Brittany Higgins, have been abandoned.





ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold on Friday morning confirmed it would not pursue a second trial of Mr Lehrmann, over concerns for Ms Higgins’ welfare, with the charges dropped.





Mr Lehrmann was accused of raping fellow Liberal Party staffer Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, and faced one charge of sexual intercourse without consent.





He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, and said the pair had no sexual contact.





The original trial was aborted in October over juror misconduct, after revelations one juror brought material that was not part of the case into the jury room.





A new trial date had been set for February 2023.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.





If this story has raised any issues for you, there is help available at Lifeline on 13 11 14.



