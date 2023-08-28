'Building shaking sideways': Bali holiday-makers rocked by 7.0 magnitude quake

Key Points A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has rocked the Bali Sea region early on Tuesday morning.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, but videos on social media show tremors being felt

The US Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake.

An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.0 rocked the Bali Sea region of Indonesia at 3.55am local time (5.55am AEST) on Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology said.





According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake's epicentre was 203km north of the city of Mataram, Indonesia.





Shaking was reportedly felt over 300km.



The US Geological Survey pegged the magnitude at 7.1.





The Bureau of Meteorology said the earthquake had not raised any threats of a tsunami in Australia.



There were no immediate reports of major damage, significant injuries or casualties.





Social media users have posted videos on the platform X - formerly known as Twitter - of tremors and people rushing out of buildings.





"Woke up to my whole villa shaking in Bali, didn’t know how frightening earthquakes were! I hope everyone is okay," one user wrote.





" On holiday in Bali and just woke up at 4am to a big earthquake. Everyone is standing outside waiting for aftershocks. Thankfully no tsunami warning issued yet," another wrote.





Guests at Bali's Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.





"Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area," he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



