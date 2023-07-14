Bunnings denies reintroducing facial recognition technology amid privacy investigation

Key Points Bunnings paused its use of facial recognition software last year after public backlash over privacy concerns.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner is investigating if Bunnings breached privacy law.

A customer accused Bunnings this week of reintroducing the technology, which the retailer denies.

Bunnings has denied reintroducing controversial facial recognition technology that prompted backlash from customers and privacy experts last year.





Bunnings paused its use of the technology in July 2022 after the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) opened an investigation into whether the retailer had breached privacy laws.





But a customer this week accused Bunnings of "quietly reviving" the policy after they noticed a sign at a new store in Melbourne's north that stated "facial recognition may be used".





"After public backlash over concerns of privacy breaches and an investigation by Choice, Bunnings said they would suspend their program," they wrote on Reddit alongside a photo of the sign at the Preston store.





"They have now restarted scanning patrons."



The sign at the front of the new Bunnings store in Preston, Melbourne. Credit: Reddit When contacted by SBS News, Bunnings denied it had switched the technology, which analyses images from video cameras to identify each person’s unique facial features, known as a faceprint, back on.





"A few months ago we refreshed the conditions of entry signage so it has a consistent look across our store network," Bunnings director of store operations Ben Camire said in a statement.



"This signage can be found on existing stores, as well as new stores like Preston in Victoria.





"The signage includes guidelines for customers wishing to bring their pets in store and detail on the use of CCTV."





Bunnings has previously said it had retained reference to the technology on its signage while it awaited the outcome of the OAIC investigation.



Have other Australian businesses used facial recognition technology?

Kmart is also being investigated by the OAIC for using facial recognition technology without clearly informing its customers that their biometric data was being collected.





The formal inquiries into Kmart and Bunnings were prompted by an investigation by consumer advocacy group Choice that found both Wesfarmer-owned retailers, as well as The Good Guys, were using the technology in a way that potentially breached the Privacy Act.





The Good Guys initially paused its use of the technology, before announcing it didn't intend to reinstate it.



Another investigation by Choice this month found facial recognition technology was being used at major concert venues and sporting events around the country, often without attendees' knowledge or consent.





They include the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney SuperDome, and the Sydney Football Stadium.



