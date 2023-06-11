Bus driver arrested after 10 Hunter Valley wedding guests killed in crash

Key Points Ten people have been killed in a bus rollover in NSW's Hunter Valley.

The bus driver has been arrested.

Twenty five people have been taken to hospital.

Ten people have been killed in a bus rollover involving about 40 people in NSW's Hunter Valley last night.





Emergency services were called to the crash site at about 11.30pm on Sunday at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta after reports the coach had rolled.





Initial inquiries indicated 10 people had died, 11 were injured and taken to hospital via air and road ambulances, and a further 18 passengers were uninjured, police said in a statement.





Police later said 25 people were taken to hospital, including two who needed airlifting.





The 58-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment. He was then arrested and taken to Cessnock police station.





Police said there was sufficient information to indicate that he may be charged.





Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said it was a single-vehicle collision.





She said people could still be trapped under the bus, and the bodies are still on the scene.





It's understood some of the injured have been taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, while others have been transported to Sydney.



Media reports say the bus had been returning from a wedding reception at Lovedale.





The NSW member for Hunter, Daniel Repacholi, said there were roadworks, a lot of land development around the crash site, and foggy conditions.





"The whole area was very busy, there was festivals happening all over the area, but, you know, it's now coming to terms with what has happened. It really is a tragic accident," he told ABC News.





An investigation into the crash has started following a large-scale emergency response involving local police, rescue squad and highway patrol officers, ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service.





A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the force's Crash Investigation Unit.



'Australia wraps its arms around you': PM

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked first responders and those continuing to assist with the tragedy.





"All of us know the joy of going to a wedding, a chance to celebrate dear friends and family. They are some of the happiest times that you can have," he said at a press conference.





"For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair. People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe.





"That adds to the "unimaginable nature of this tragedy, " he said.





"All Australians' thoughts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of those we lost in such horrific circumstances. Australia wraps its arms around you."





A senior NSW Ambulance officer told Seven News the magnitude of the accident had been confronting for first responders.





"Whilst they are paramedics every day of their lives, something like this is not a job that they go to every day," she said.





"I'm incredibly proud of all the paramedics that attended. They did a fantastic job under the circumstances, and no doubt they will be reflecting, and we will have the right support there for them."





A guest described shock about what happened on the bus to Nine News outside John Hunter Hospital.





"It was a nice day, a pretty good wedding ... fairytale stuff really, it was a nice day ... and we got the news that there had been a crash, and we all started panicking," he said.



'Truly horrific'

Wandin Valley Estate, the venue where the wedding was held on Sunday, released a statement saying they were "deeply saddened to hear of the bus crash that has claimed the lives of some of our guests."





"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims and we are supporting them in any way we can."





The mayor of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal, said news of the fatal crash was "truly horrific".





"It's something that no one wants to wake up to. My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident but their family and friends, as well as the first responders on scene, because it must have been truly horrible for them as well," he told Nine's Today program.





"We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things. I think it will send shockwaves right through the broader community.





"The community, we are a close-knit community and there'll be massive showings of support I imagine throughout the day."



NSW Premier Chris Minns said support was being offered to those impacted by the tragedy.





"I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who have been killed in this accident and those who are injured," he said in a statement.





"This is a profoundly tragic event. I know the whole community of NSW, and in particular the people of the Hunter, will be shocked and saddened to wake up to this news today."





Wine Country Drive remains closed in both directions at Greta, west of Maitland.





Motorists are being advised they can divert around the closure via Bridge Street, Drinan Street, Clift Street and the New England Highway.





The northbound and southbound off-ramps from the Hunter Expressway to Wine Country Drive are also closed, although through lanes are not affected.



