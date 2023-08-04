Commonwealth Games suffer another setback as Canada exits hosting bid

Key Points Alberta will not support a bid for Calgary and Edmonton to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Victoria's decision to withdraw from hosting the 2026 games is believed to be a "significant factor".

Alberta's decision is another blow for the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The Canadian province of Alberta will no longer support the bid for hosting the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games.





Alberta has pulled out of backing a bid to host the 11-day event, which was to be held in the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, ending any chance of bringing the multi-sport showcase event back to Canada for its centennial.





In July, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the state had withdrawn from hosting the 2026 games after updated estimates put the cost at up to $7 billion.





"Frankly, $6 billion to $7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that," he told reporters at the time.



Did Victoria's decision play a part in Alberta's 2030 games exit?

Alberta's bid has been withdrawn for similar reasons, with Victoria's decision believed to be a "significant factor".





The province's government had committed up to $2 million to explore the feasibility of hosting the games, with Edmonton putting up another $1 million.





Commonwealth Sport Canada had said it expected to complete the feasibility study in August, when a decision would be made on whether to submit a formal bid.





That decision has now been made for them.





"Commonwealth Sport Canada has been informed by the Alberta government that they have decided to discontinue the exploration of a 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid," Commonwealth Sport Canada said in a statement.





"We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta's decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayer's support for the planning and delivery of the Games.





"Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta Government's decision but respects their right to make this decision."



Melbourne hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2006, but Victoria has pulled out of hosting the games two decades later. Source: Getty / Adam Pretty The decision was another blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, also suspended its bid.





Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek's office said in an emailed statement to the CBC that without the province's support, the bid was finished.





"The provincial government's decision to withdraw from Alberta's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid process effectively terminates the bid and the City of Calgary's participation," the statement said.



Following Victoria's announcement to cancel the 2026 event last month, other states in Australia also ruled out stepping in.



