Canberra Airport reopens as police arrest suspect, investigate shooting

Passengers have been allowed to re-enter Canberra Airport, hours after a shooting incident inside the terminal prompted its evacuation.





A man was arrested at the airport after firing as many as five shots inside, some leaving bullet holes in airport windows, just after 1.30pm (AEST) on Sunday.





The man was taken to a Canberra police station, with the firearm seized by officers.



Police are yet to establish a motive behind the incident, but ACT Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft said the shots were not aimed at anyone.





Officers are yet to provide a name or age of the man, but Superintendent Craft said he was believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.





He said the man did not go through airport security and sat near the check-in counters before firing shots at the windows.



The airport was evacuated shortly after the shooting incident, with parts of the terminal locked down.





Passengers who had boarded planes were stuck on the tarmac for hours before being allowed to disembark.





The airport was reopened to passengers just before 5pm, but flights in and out of Canberra remain grounded.



Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community or to other passengers.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the airport incident.





Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said she had been shocked by the event.





"Our local airport is such an important part of the Canberra community and it must have been terrifying for everyone," she said on Twitter.



