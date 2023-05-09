Politics

'Can’t even afford milk’: Why the budget’s JobSeeker boost is being criticised

Jamie Lee, a JobSeeker recipient, says she is "heartbroken" at the decision to raise the welfare payment by $2.85 a day — and she's not the only one who's disappointed.

A woman taking a selfie.

JobSeeker recipient Jamie Lee said the increase to the welfare payment was "essentially nothing". Source: Supplied / Jamie Lee

KEY POINTS
  • The JobSeeker payment is among those that will increase by $40 a fortnight, or $2.85 a day.
  • The Unemployed Workers' Union and Australia's peak welfare body say it is not enough.
  • Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government has "struck the right balance".
Australians on JobSeeker set to receive a $20 a week boost to their payments later this year are “crushed and devastated” by the “paltry” increase, the union representing them says.

The federal budget, handed down on Tuesday, included a $40 a fortnight increase for those on welfare payments including JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy, and others, from 20 September this year. That amounts to $2.85 a day.

Tasmanian JobSeeker recipient Jamie Lee said she was looking forward to the prospect of a boost that had been rumoured ahead of the budget.
But she and her partner, both on the unemployment payment, were “heartbroken” at the outcome.

“It’s essentially nothing,” Ms Lee, 24, told SBS News.

“I was half-jokingly excited that I would be able to buy the same amount of groceries this time last year.

“It hurt to have that confirmation.”
Ms Lee and her partner spend around $100 on groceries a week, after rent and other bills.

“We’ve been getting the exact same amount of groceries — same types of food — for the past year and it’s costing more continually.”

“I feel left behind. Me and my partner and others are genuinely devastated, feeling looked over, and I don’t feel I’m part of this country. I feel alienated. Completely missed.”

The “paltry” increase wouldn’t even allow people to afford a bottle of milk, said Jeremy Poxon, the Australian Unemployed Workers' Union's spokesman.

“For people who are spiralling into crisis this (news) is more pain and more misery,” Mr Poxon told SBS News.
“I’ve just been speaking to our members and people payments and the feeling is they’re crushed and devastated.

“This isn’t anything that is going to meaningfully help them — this is $2.85 a day. It’s hard to buy a bottle of milk with that.”

The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) said the increase, while welcome, would still leave more than 1 million people in poverty, “unable to afford three meals a day and a roof over their head”.

The Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee’s said the payment needs to rise by at least $128 a week to ensure people could cover the basics.

“The government is providing an increase of $2.85 a day for people with the least. The Stage 3 tax cuts will deliver $25 a day to people on the highest incomes. We have our priorities wrong,” ACOSS chief Cassandra Goldie said.

JobSeeker was still one of the lowest unemployment payments in the OECD, despite Australia being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, she added.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the increase was appropriate.

"We understand that there will be people who are saying $40 a fortnight is not enough, there will be some who will be saying it is too much," Mr Chalmers said.

"We think we've struck the right balance between what we can afford and taking into consideration the economic pressures in the economy."

For Australians aged 55 and over on JobSeeker, the increase will be $46 a week, recognising their additional barriers to work, age discrimination, and poor health. The government is expanding eligibility for the higher JobSeeker payment, currently given to over 60s, to around 52,000 people over 55.

“People aged 55 years and over and unemployed 9 months or more will now receive $56.70 a day, well below ACOSS’s ask of at least $76 a day,” Ms Goldie said.
Published 10 May 2023 5:40am
Updated a minute ago 7:42am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News

