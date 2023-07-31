Cardi B's the latest performer to have something thrown at her unprompted. Or is she?

Key Points Cardi B hurled her microphone at a person in the audience at a show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Videos circulating on social media show the American rap star reacting after someone in the crowd tossed liquid at her.

There appears to have been a marked increase in fans throwing objects onstage in recent months.

An eye for an eye, and a hurled microphone for a thrown drink.





When a concertgoer threw a liquid at Cardi B, the American rap star did not hesitate: she immediately threw her mic at the offending person, according to videos circulating Sunday on social media.





Cardi B, in a bright orange floor-length dress, was singing near the front of a stage in Las Vegas when someone, apparently a woman, threw the contents of the tall plastic cup in her direction.





Visibly shocked but only for a second, the New York-born rapper turned and hurled her microphone at the person while cursing her out, as members of her security team jumped into the audience.





On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, several posts warmly praised Cardi B's reaction, saying it was time performers responded aggressively to such attacks.



But another video posted on social media appeared to show Cardi B asking her crew for some water, before one of them told the crowd to "splash her down".





When one audience member started splashing water onto the stage, she ran towards them, saying, "Put that sh-t in my p-ssy".





The incident that resulted in the microphone throw appeared to occur after that, while Cardi B was in the middle of performing a song.





"I don't wanna look that ghetto," she said in response.





"I said splash my p-ssy, not my face."



Fans throwing objects onstage isn't exactly new, but there appears to have been a marked increase in the behaviour in recent months, often resulting in injury.





In June, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a mobile phone thrown by a New York concertgoer, and reportedly required stitches.



Days later, at a Pink concert in London, a person threw a bag onstage containing the ashes of their mother.



Earlier this month, Lil Nas X paused his set at a festival in Sweden after a sex toy was thrown onstage.





In Vienna, Harry Styles was recently hit in the eye by a flying object while performing, just weeks after he was smacked in the face by a bouquet of flowers during a show in Cardiff.



Several performers have spoken out against audiences' recent bad behaviour, including Adele.





"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?" she asked the crowd during a show for her Las Vegas residency, while holding a T-shirt gun.





"People are throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?



