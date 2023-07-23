Australia

Casual workers are set to get new rights in Australia. Here's what's changing

A proposed shake-up to workplace laws will make it easier for casual employees to transition to permanent employment.

High angle view of male and female programmers working on computers at desk in office

Casual workers could have an easier pathway to permanent positions. Source: Getty / Maskot

Key Points
  • Casual workers will be able to transition into a permanent role if they want to.
  • About 850,000 people will be covered by the new legislation.
  • The move will be part of a broader reform of industrial relations to be adopted this year.
Casual workers will be able to transition into a permanent role if they want to under a shake-up of industrial relations laws.

The government is moving ahead with further employment reform that will force employers to offer casual workers who work regular hours a permanent job.

Workers do not have to take up the offer and can remain a casual employee to continue receiving loadings on their hourly rates.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said he expects most of the 850,000 people covered by the legislation will remain casual.

"Many casuals won't want a permanent job (...) but there are casual workers who are trying to support households," he will say in a speech to the Sydney Institute on Monday.

"They're being used as though they're permanent workers and the employer is double dipping, taking all the advantages of a reliable workforce and not providing any of the job security in return."
Employment Minister Tony Burke
Employment Minister Tony Burke. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Businesses will not have to back-pay employees for any entitlements gained by moving to permanent employment.

Mr Burke said that means there will be no additional economic costs with workers swapping extra loading for holidays.

"There's actually zero cost to the economy but a huge change in job security for people who need it," he said.

Same job, same pay

The laws will form part of a broader set of industrial relations reforms that the government will introduce to parliament later in the year.

The government is also moving to enact same job, same pay laws to stop employers paying labour hire cheaper rates than the awards they have negotiated with their workers.

Mr Burke rejected suggestions it would lead to employers having to pay people with decades of experience the same rate as the new kid on the block.
"I can categorically rule that out," he told Sky News on Sunday.

"What I'm wanting to close is a loophole where an employer has already agreed that for a particular worker with a particular level of experience there should be a minimum rate of pay and then labour hire is used to undercut the rate of pay they just agreed to."
2 min read
Published 24 July 2023 7:16am
Source: AAP

