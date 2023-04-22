Celebrated entertainer Barry Humphries has died aged 89

Celebrated Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89 after becoming ill earlier this week due to complications from hip surgery.





The comedian was best known for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Humphries was a supreme entertainer and man of a million masks, headed by 'Housewife Gigastar' Dame Edna Everage.





He died on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife of 30 years Lizzie Spender, his children and 10 grandchildren.





"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," his family said in a statement on Saturday night.





"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.





"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.





"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.





"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.





"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."



