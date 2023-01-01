'Celebrating New Year's in the air': Unexpected start to 2023 for Australian passengers on diverted flights

KEY POINTS: Two flights - one outbound from Australia and another inbound - have made unexpected landings.

A Qatar Airways flight headed to Doha spent New Years Eve circling Brisbane.

Passengers bound for Sydney ended up spending 12 hours on a remote Pacific island.

Two plane loads of passengers experienced unexpected beginnings to the new year due to issues with the planes they were travelling on.





A Doha-bound flight from Brisbane and a Sydney-bound flight from Los Angeles both ended sooner than expected with emergency landings.



Those originally headed to Doha rung in the new year as their plane turned back and circled Brisbane.





Passengers on the flight from the United States spent time on a remote Pacific Island and managed to miss the countdown on both sides of the International Date Line.





Qatar Airways flight QR899 usually takes about 12-and-a-half hours to get to Doha, but after departing at 10.55pm AEST, it touched back down in Brisbane again less than two hours after take off.



The flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the aeroplane did not get beyond Queensland. Source: SBS News A male passenger on the flight said he observed something either hanging on, or coming off, the wing of the aeroplane.





In a message posted on Twitter, he said the pilot came to inspect the object by looking through the passenger windows. He said the decision was then made to return to Brisbane.



A spokesperson for Qatar Airways said it apologises to affected passengers for "any inconvenience", adding that a "technical issue" prompted the flight to return to Brisbane.





The airline said hotel accommodation is being provided for passengers as arrangements are made for the journey to resume "at the earliest opportunity".



Engine troubles force landing at Pago Pago International Airport

Also experiencing plane troubles were passengers on board United Airlines flight UA839.





They left Los Angeles on Thursday night and would have been expecting to arrive in Sydney on Friday morning with a day to spare before New Years Eve celebrations.





A United Airlines spokeswoman told SBS News the flight was diverted to address a mechanical issue.





It's understood a possible oil leak on the aircraft's engine was identified sometime after take off.





Less than five hours into what was scheduled to be an almost 15-hour flight, the plane landed in Pago Pago, in American Samoa in the middle of the Pacific.





It's understood the unexpected arrivals were welcomed by locals, with some getting a tour of the island and enjoying island life for a short time while awaiting a replacement aircraft to take them on to Sydney.



As American Samoa is just east of the International Date Line and the replacement flight left on 31 December, the plane would have crossed into New Years Day, skipping the countdown to midnight.

