'Champion of life': Boxer Billy Dib to be awarded special belt after 'beautiful' cancer news

Key Points Boxer Billy Dib has anounced he is in remission from cancer after scans came back clear.

He was diagnosed four months ago.

The World Boxing Council will award Dib a special belt.

Australian two-time world champion boxer Billy Dib will receive a new belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC) after news he is in remission from cancer.





The 37-year-old announced the news on Monday after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in October 2022.





In a statement to SBS News, the WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán confirmed the council will present Dib the "Champion of Life" award later in the year.





"This is an honorary belt which makes him an ambassador of peace and goodwill for life by the WBC," he said.



Dib posted the news of his remission in a video with his son dancing happily while waving a sign that read: "Hi guys, my dad is in remission".





"AlhamdAllah (thanks to God), I received the most beautiful news today," he wrote on Twitter.





"My scan came back clear of cancer. I am so grateful, blessed, happy and relieved.





"Thank you God, my health team, my family and all of you, for your prayers, encouragement and support to help me get here."



Billy Dib beat Jorde Lacierva of Mexico for the IBF world featherweight title in Sydney in 2011. Source: AAP / Warren Clarke Former professional boxer Adonis Stevenson is the most recent recipient of the Champion of Life belt and will present the award to Dib at the WBC's annual convention later this year. Stevenson was concussed in his 2018 light heavyweight world title match and placed in a coma for three weeks.





Speaking to Channel Nine before getting his results, Dib said he was determined to beat cancer to walk his son to school in the future.





"This is completely different, this is an invisible opponent, somebody that I can't see," he said.





Dib thought he had beaten cancer after a tumour was removed in October last year, but he was diagnosed a fortnight later with non-Hodgkin's, Burkitt lymphoma cancer.





Since then, Dib has used his social media platforms to share his journey with cancer and how it has impacted him and his family.



NSW Labor MP Jihad Dib is Dib's brother and one of his biggest supporters.





"Thanks to God and to everyone who treated @BillyDib those who stood beside him, prayed for him, encouraged him & ensured he didn’t travel this journey alone," Mr Dib wrote on Twitter.





"Our family is forever indebted for your kindness and love."



Who is Billy Dib?

Billy 'The Kid' Dib, whose parents are from Lebanon, grew up in Sydney.





He started boxing at the age of 12 and after building a strong record in amateur competition was selected to train at the Australian Institute of Sport.





He began fighting professionally in 2004 and won the International Boxing Organisation super-featherweight title in 2008. He went on to hold the International Boxing Federation featherweight title from 2011 to 2013.





His professional boxing record stands at 48 wins and six losses, including 27 knockout wins.



