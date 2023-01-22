Australia

Cheating with ChatGPT? Controversial AI tool banned in these schools in Australian first

NSW has restricted the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence application, in public schools ahead of the first term starting.

Illustrative: Chatbot ChatGPT

NSW public school students will not be able to use the AI program CHATGPT, due to cheating concerns. Source: AAP / Sipa USA

key points
  • Students will not be able to access ChatGPT while at school. 
  • There are concerns ChatGPT is helping students cheat on assessments.
  • NSW is the first Australian state or territory to restrict access.
Students in NSW state schools will not be able to access artificial intelligence applications like ChatGPT while at school.

There are concerns ChatGPT is helping students cheat on assessments because of the program's ability to compose human-like writing in response to any prompt or instruction.
READ MORE

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

NSW is the first Australian state or territory to restrict access to the application on student devices or while students are using their personal devices on the school network.

The changes will start later this month when students go back to school, the NSW education department's acting deputy secretary said.

"This will be in place while we review how to safely and appropriately use this emerging technology in the classroom," Megan Kelly told AAP in a statement.
READ MORE

A fan asked an AI chatbot to write a song 'in the style of Nick Cave'. He wasn't impressed

"The department will also be providing further guidance to teachers on our robust assessment practices in place to ensure all students play by the rules."

In the US, New York City's education department earlier this month implemented a similar ban on ChatGPT.

Australian universities are also addressing the emergence of artificial intelligence applications, with the Group of Eight universities moving to more in-person supervision and increased paper assessments this year.
READ MORE

I asked this AI chatbot if it will replace me. This is what it said

Meanwhile, thousands of NSW students will go back to refurbished classrooms later this month as the state government completes maintenance and minor capital works.

More than $1.3 billion has been put towards the improvements this financial year as part of the government's school building program.

"We're delivering upgrades at public schools across NSW, ensuring every child can learn in the highest quality education facilities," Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said in a statement.
Share
2 min read
Published 22 January 2023 at 12:11pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

Robyn was prescribed a popular drug that’s now in short supply. Here’s why she stopped taking it

Australia

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

Sam suffered for years because of this household feature. Here’s his warning to others

Australia

Andrew Tate taunted Greta Thunberg about his 'enormous emissions'. She clapped back

World