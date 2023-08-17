World chess federation bans transgender women from competing in its women's events

Key Points Chess federation FIDE ruled transgender women can't compete in its events for women without a gender change assessment.

Holders of women's titles who change their genders to male would see those titles "abolished".

LGBTIQ+ advocates said the move is a sign that the promotion of exclusion in sports is spreading into other areas.

The world's top chess federation has ruled transgender women cannot compete in its official events for women until officials make an assessment of gender change.





The decision by the Switzerland-based federation FIDE has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights.





FIDE said its member federations increasingly have received recognition requests from players who identify as transgender, and the participation of transgender women would depend on an analysis of individual cases that could take up to two years.



"Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player's status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided," the federation said.





"In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE's decision is made," it said.





Holders of women's titles who change their genders to male would see those titles "abolished," the federation said, while holding out the possibility of a reinstatement "if the person changes the gender back to a woman."



"If a player has changed the gender from a man into a woman, all the previous titles remain eligible," the federation said.





It acknowledged such questions regarding transgender players were an "evolving issue for chess" and "further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence".



LGBTIQ+ advocates have criticised the decision

Cathy Renna, communications director for the National LGBTQ Task Force in the United States, lashed out at the decision.





"The new 'guidelines' on trans competitors in chess are infuriating, confusing, contradictory and a sign that the anti-trans movement, particularly those who are promoting exclusion in sports, is spreading into other areas of competitive sport and is a very disturbing development," Renna said in an e-mail.





In a written response to the Associated Press, seeking an explanation about the decision, the federation's press office said: "Allow us to clarify that the new regulations are aimed at clearly defining the procedure on how a person who has officially changed their gender may register the fact on FIDE Directory."





The lack of such regulations caused "ambiguity," it said, "and therefore an established order was needed to provide the right of the transgender players being properly represented on the official register of FIDE."





It said any transgender player was allowed to participate in the "open" section of its chess tournaments.



Sports and transgender athletes

Word of the decision comes as the federation is hosting a World Cup event in Azerbaijan where top players, including No.1-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway, are attending.





The federation has open competitions that allow all players to take part, as well as specialised categories, such as for women, young players and even computers.





Many sports involving intense physical activity, which chess does not, have been grappling with how to formulate policies toward transgender athletes in recent years.





The International Cycling Union has joined the governing bodies of track and field and swimming as top-tier Olympic sports addressing the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women's events.



