World

World chess federation bans transgender women from competing in its women's events

Chess federation FIDE said that any transgender player was allowed to participate in the "open" section of its chess tournaments.

A chess board next to a person's hand holding the knight piece.

Switzerland-based federation FIDE said questions regarding transgender players are an "evolving issue for chess". Source: SIPA USA / TASS

Key Points
  • Chess federation FIDE ruled transgender women can't compete in its events for women without a gender change assessment.
  • Holders of women's titles who change their genders to male would see those titles "abolished".
  • LGBTIQ+ advocates said the move is a sign that the promotion of exclusion in sports is spreading into other areas.
The world's top chess federation has ruled transgender women cannot compete in its official events for women until officials make an assessment of gender change.

The decision by the Switzerland-based federation FIDE has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights.

FIDE said its member federations increasingly have received recognition requests from players who identify as transgender, and the participation of transgender women would depend on an analysis of individual cases that could take up to two years.
READ MORE

For the first time, transgender swimmers are now able to compete at World Cup level

"Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player's status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided," the federation said.

"In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE's decision is made," it said.

Holders of women's titles who change their genders to male would see those titles "abolished," the federation said, while holding out the possibility of a reinstatement "if the person changes the gender back to a woman."
READ MORE

What do the AIS guidelines on gender mean for athletes and our elite sports?

"If a player has changed the gender from a man into a woman, all the previous titles remain eligible," the federation said.

It acknowledged such questions regarding transgender players were an "evolving issue for chess" and "further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence".

LGBTIQ+ advocates have criticised the decision

Cathy Renna, communications director for the National LGBTQ Task Force in the United States, lashed out at the decision.

"The new 'guidelines' on trans competitors in chess are infuriating, confusing, contradictory and a sign that the anti-trans movement, particularly those who are promoting exclusion in sports, is spreading into other areas of competitive sport and is a very disturbing development," Renna said in an e-mail.

In a written response to the Associated Press, seeking an explanation about the decision, the federation's press office said: "Allow us to clarify that the new regulations are aimed at clearly defining the procedure on how a person who has officially changed their gender may register the fact on FIDE Directory."

The lack of such regulations caused "ambiguity," it said, "and therefore an established order was needed to provide the right of the transgender players being properly represented on the official register of FIDE."

It said any transgender player was allowed to participate in the "open" section of its chess tournaments.
READ MORE

The new gender and sexuality questions you could be asked in Australia's next Census

Sports and transgender athletes

Word of the decision comes as the federation is hosting a World Cup event in Azerbaijan where top players, including No.1-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway, are attending.

The federation has open competitions that allow all players to take part, as well as specialised categories, such as for women, young players and even computers.

Many sports involving intense physical activity, which chess does not, have been grappling with how to formulate policies toward transgender athletes in recent years.

The International Cycling Union has joined the governing bodies of track and field and swimming as top-tier Olympic sports addressing the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women's events.

Last month, the cycling federation ruled female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races.
Share
3 min read
Published 18 August 2023 8:53am
Updated 17m ago 9:29am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

Tony Gustavsson hugs Sam Kerr on the field. There are two England players to their left.

Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

Sport

A woman in a grey hoodie holding an earpiece in her ear.

Uncomfortable LGBTIQ+ question at FIFA Women's World Cup pushes BBC to backtrack

Australia

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

Sport

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia

A composite image of a woman in a purple football uniform and gloves next to a woman in a red football uniform

There's a Matildas jersey you can't buy. Fans and players are unhappy

Australia

A composite image shows a park scene full of trees on the left. On the right is an image of a tick.

Tick bites can bring on a potentially deadly meat allergy. Here's how to protect yourself

Health

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration