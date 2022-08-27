World

Children 'going to bed hungry' as economic crisis persists in bankrupt Sri Lanka, UN says

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst downturn on record after running out of foreign currency to buy imports, leaving scarce supplies of food, fuel and other essentials.

Police officers detain an anti-government protester in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown has triggered a political crisis, with widespread anti-government protests erupting across the country. Source: AAP / AP

Children in Sri Lanka are "going to bed hungry" because of the island nation's economic crisis, the UN said on Friday, warning other South Asian countries could be approaching similar shortages.

The crisis was being acutely felt by families who were "skipping regular meals" because kitchen staples were becoming unaffordable, said George Laryea-Adjei, the South Asia director for the UN children's agency (UNICEF).
'They will die': A direct call for Australia to help as Sri Lanka risks running out of food

"Children are going to bed hungry, unsure of where their next meal will come from," he told reporters.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its U$51 billion ($74 billion) foreign debt in April and is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have also battered neighbouring economies, and Mr Laryea-Adjei said other countries in the region could face their own nutrition crises.

"Acute economic precarity and inflation across South Asia is poised to further threaten the lives of children," he said.

"What I saw in Sri Lanka is a caution for other countries in South Asia."
'We are in great danger': Sri Lanka's president warns economic crisis will continue into next year

UNICEF has issued an appeal for U$25 million ($36) to meet urgent needs for at least half of Sri Lanka's child population.

The government this month issued its own appeal to tackle rapidly spreading malnutrition among children.

Official figures in 2021 showed 127,000 out of 570,000 pre-school students nationwide were malnourished.

Since then, officials believe the figures have skyrocketed because of the full impact of food shortages and spiralling inflation.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last month after thousands of protesters, infuriated by the country's predicament, stormed his official residence.
2 min read
Published 27 August 2022 at 7:35pm
Source: AFP, SBS

