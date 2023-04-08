World

Chilly weather forces Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession

It is the first time that the 86-year-old has missed the annual service in his 10 years as pontiff.

Pope Francis is seated in a chair flanked by a priest on each side.

Pope Francis presides over Holy Friday celebrations at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Source: AAP / Ximena Borrazas

Key Points
  • Pope Francis skipped the Good Friday outdoor procession on doctors' orders.
  • The pontiff was hospitalised last week for bronchitis.
  • Frosty temperatures and wind forecasts factored into the decision.
Pope Francis, who is recovering from bronchitis and last week spent three nights in hospital, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday, the Vatican said.

Some 20,000 people took part in the ceremony at the Colosseum in Rome, which was dedicated to victims of conflict, with a young Ukrainian and a young Russian praying for peace and brotherhood.

It was the first time that Francis, 86, has missed the annual service, which falls two days before Easter - Christianity's most important holiday - in the 10 years of his papacy.
"Due to the intense cold of the past days, Pope Francis will follow this evening's Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a short statement.

Santa Marta is the Argentine pontiff's residence within the Vatican.

An unusual cold snap in Rome has seen night-time temperatures fall to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) this week.

Christians commemorate Good Friday as the day Jesus Christ died on the cross.
Pope Francis and priests hold onto an ornament of Jesus on the cross.
The pope is expected to lead Easter mass on Sunday at St Peter's Square. Source: AAP / Andrew Medichini
The Way of the Cross service commemorates the 14 stations of Jesus's suffering and death, from his condemnation to his burial.

Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after a three-night stay for a bronchial infection. The pontiff has suffered increasing health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

Ahead of the Way of the Cross, Francis presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, arriving in a wheelchair.

The pope has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday.

On Sunday, he is expected to lead Easter mass at St Peter's Square.
Published 8 April 2023 11:59am
Source: AFP

