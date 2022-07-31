US Politics

China announces military drills ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit

China has announced it will be conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan, amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Video footage of the live-fire military drills were broadcast on CCTV.

China said it will hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the government announced via state media, raising the stakes ahead of a possible trip to the self-governing island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The manoeuvres will be limited in scope and will take place off the island of Pingtan in Fujian province, according to a statement issued Thursday, but reported by Chinese state media in the last 24 hours.
A government statement, which does not mention Ms Pelosi, said live ammunition would be fired over a 13-hour period on Sunday local time - and any entry into the Taiwan Straits waters would be prohibited.

Tensions have been simmering between the world's two biggest economies and growing geopolitical rivals over Taiwan, with Chinese President Xi Jinping warning US President Joe Biden in a phone call Thursday "those who play with fire will eventually get burned".

The US administration has not confirmed or denied reports that Ms Pelosi, a key Joe Biden ally, is going ahead with a stop in Taiwan during a tour of Asia. Pelosi has also not commented publicly on the widely reported plan.
Beijing sees such a trip as a provocation, given its claim to sovereignty over the self-ruling democratic island.

Although US officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan, Ms Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and she will be using military transport during her visit to Asia.

The area where Saturday's Chinese manoeuvres are set to take place is located about 120 kilometres from the Taiwanese coast.
Published 31 July 2022 at 11:44am
Source: AFP
Tags
Asia

