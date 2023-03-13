World

China is officially reopening to foreign tourists in a major easing of COVID-19 restrictions

China will begin re-issuing various categories of visas to foreigners from 15 March.

People checking in at an airport

The move marks the latest step towards reopening China to the outside world. Source: SIPA USA / TASS/Sipa USA

Key Points
  • China only began emerging from its strict COVID containment policies in late 2022.
  • The updated policy will also allow for the resumption of visa-free travel for those arriving on cruise ships.
  • Beijing announced in late December that inbound travellers would no longer need to quarantine.
China will once again start issuing a range of visas to foreigners as of Wednesday, the country's embassy in Washington said, a major easing of travel restrictions in force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move marks the latest step towards reopening China to the outside world, as Beijing gradually breaks with the strict zero-COVID strategy that defined its pandemic response until a few months ago.

In addition to new travel documents being reviewed and approved, visas issued before 28 March, 2020 that are still valid will once again allow entry to China, said the embassy notice posted Monday, translated by AFP from Chinese.

The updated policy will also allow for the resumption of visa-free travel for those arriving on cruise ships to Shanghai, as well as for certain tourist groups from Hong Kong, Macau and countries within the ASEAN regional grouping, the notice said.
READ MORE

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

China received 65.7 million international visitors in 2019, according to data from the UN World Tourism Organisation, before the pandemic led the country to seal itself off from the rest of the world.

While most other countries began fully reopening their economies and welcoming international travellers earlier, China only began emerging from its strict COVID containment policies in late 2022, after rare demonstrations against President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID strategy broke out across the country.

Those protests in late November expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for Mr Xi to resign, turning into the most widespread opposition to communist rule since the 1989 democracy uprising that the military crushed.
READ MORE

Saudi Arabia and Iran restored ties in a surprise deal. Analysts point to China's key role

In early December, Chinese authorities effectively ended the regime of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines - but the abrupt reversal led to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Beijing announced in late December that inbound travellers to the country beginning 8 January would no longer need to quarantine, but kept in place visa restrictions on foreigners.

At the time, Beijing said it would "continue to adjust its visa policy for foreigners visiting China in a scientific and dynamic manner in accordance with... the epidemic situation."

It also then resumed issuing Chinese passports for "tourism" or "overseas visits of friends."
With cases surging in China around the New Year, several countries — notably Japan and South Korea — reimposed restrictions on Chinese visitors, provoking a tit-for-tat as Beijing issued its own limitations.

As cases waned in China, both sides subsequently eased those restrictions.

The announcement that China will resume issuing visas to foreigners comes as the country's rubber-stamp parliament wrapped up an important session in Beijing, during which Mr Xi was confirmed to a third term as president and his close ally Li Qiang became premier.

Mr Li on Monday admitted that achieving the country's economic growth target of "around five per cent" would be "no easy task."

China posted just three per cent growth last year, missing its stated target of around 5.5 per cent by a wide margin as the economy was strained under the twin impact of strict COVID policies and a property crisis.
Share
3 min read
Published 14 March 2023 at 10:26am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:42am
Source: AFP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A composite image of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Why does China suddenly seem to want to broker peace in Ukraine?

World

A car boot full with grocery items.

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Life