China orders COVID lockdown after iPhone factory protests in Zhenghzhou

China is experiencing its largest COVID outbreak in six months, with the case load in the last 24 hours hitting a three-year high.

Security personnel in protective clothing attack a protester with clubs after he grabbed a metal pole that had been used to strike him at the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

Security personnel in protective clothing attack a protester with clubs after he grabbed a metal pole that had been used to strike him at the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

Highlights
  • China has reported its highest COVID-19 daily tally in three years.
  • The 24-hour total was 31,454 new infections, beating the previous record set in April.
  • Protests at an iPhone factory in Zhengzhou has revealed growing anger over the zero-COVID policy.
A central Chinese city home to a vast iPhone factory has ordered an effective COVID-19 lockdown for several districts, after violent protests that saw demonstrators clash with police erupted at the facility.

Residents of Zhenghzhou's city centre cannot leave the area unless they have a negative COVID-19 test and permission from authorities, and are advised not to leave their homes "unless necessary", the local government said.

The restrictions, which will last five days from midnight Friday, affect more than 6 million people - about half the city's population.
The government notice, issued late Wednesday, also requires the residents of eight districts to take a nucleic acid test every day during the five-day period.

Zhengzhou's order came after violent protests broke out at the city's vast iPhone factory complex.

The factory, owned by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, has itself been under COVID-19 restrictions for over a month amid spiralling cases in its worker dormitories.
Footage emerged last month of panicking workers fleeing the site on foot in the wake of allegations of poor conditions at the facility.

The Zhengzhou government on Wednesday said the city's outbreak was "still severe and complicated".

The country's daily tally of COVID-19 cases hit a record high on Thursday, at 31,454 domestic cases - relatively small compared with China's 1.4 billion population but exceeding the peak of of 29,317 recorded on 13 April when Shanghai was under lockdown.

Zhengzhou on Thursday recorded 675 new COVID-19 infections - the vast majority of which were asymptomatic.
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 24 November 2022 at 3:30pm
Source: AFP
