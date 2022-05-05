China, Solomon Islands dominate defence debate between Peter Dutton and Brendan O’Connor

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has shrugged off recent criticism of Australia by Solomon Islands leader Manasseh Sogavare, as his Labor counterpart accused the Coalition of failing in the Pacific during a defence debate on Friday.





Mr Dutton and Labor's defence spokesperson Brendan O’Connor faced off in a pre-election debate at the National Press Club in Canberra on Thursday, with national security dominating the discussion.

The pair were questioned about the national security challenges and heightened geopolitical tensions facing Australia, including the ongoing fallout from Solomons Islands' security agreement with China in the Pacific.

Both agreed that the region is becoming more uncertain and less safe in the face of an increasingly assertive China and war in Ukraine.

“Australians have a choice about who will lead our country through a dangerous and uncertain time,” Mr Dutton said.

But the contest also saw Mr Dutton and Mr O’Connor renew their attack lines against each other over national security, which have loomed large over the campaign.

This includes the security agreement between Solomon Islands and Beijing, which has become a prominent flashpoint since its signing in April.

Mr Sogavare on Wednesday launched a tirade against countries opposing the deal.

The implicit attack took aim at countries for threatening his nation “with invasion” over the security pact.

He said he was "insulted" that his country was being treated like kindergarten students "walking around with Colt 45s in our hands" who needed to be supervised.

But Mr Dutton when questioned about this response said he didn’t believe the "criticisms were directed towards Australia”.

“You can dance around the different half-sentences and nuance here and the nuance there,” he said.

“Our country faces a very uncertain time and now is not a time to risk a change of government to a weak government at the next election."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously implied that China establishing a military base in Solomon Islands would be a “red line” — a position shared by the United States.

But he has not detailed what response this prospect would evoke from Australia and Mr Sogavare has also ruled out the security agreement would lead to this outcome.

Mr O’Connor on Thursday repeated Labor’s criticism of the Morrison government for what it says is a failure to intervene in the signing of the agreement.

“With respect to Solomon Islands, we have failed there,” he said.

“[Scott Morrison] doesn’t get soft power diplomacy. He doesn’t understand statecraft. That’s why we’re in this predicament.

“He should explain to the Australian people what 'red line' means. And that's why you might be getting a response from the Solomon Islands.”

The 'reality of a new China'

The challenge posed by an increasingly assertive China was prominent in the debate, with both leaders separately recognising the increasingly strained relationship between the two countries.

“We are dealing with the reality of a new China,” Mr Dutton said.

“Australians should be wide-eyed about this I think people should be under no illusion.”

Mr O’Connor said: “We know China has changed.”

"We know it is more assertive, more aggressive and coercive.”

Mr Dutton was also questioned about a claim made by himself and Mr Morrison that a Labor-led government would be the preferred outcome of Beijing at the upcoming federal election.

“There's no doubt in my mind that the Chinese Communist Party would like to see a change of government at the May 21 election,” he said.

“No question at all.”

Mr O’Connor hit back at the claim, saying it was a “conspiracy theory” not based on evidence, that had faced criticism from national security experts.

“I've made it unequivocally clear that it is not the Australian government or Australia that's changed its behaviour. It is China,” he said.

The AUKUS deal and nuclear submarines

Mr Dutton mentioned the Coalition's increased investment in defence and signing of the AUKUS agreement with the United States and Britain as evidence of its national security credentials.

He also said Labor had cut defence spending the last time it was in power — criticism which Mr O’Connor responded to by pointing to the “dramatically changed” security environment.

Labor's defence spokesperson also attacked the government for mishandling defence contracts, saying it had failed to deliver military capability.

The decision to sign the AUKUS deal — which Labor has offered its support to — led to the government attaining nuclear-powered submarine technology used by the United States and Britain.

But it also means Australia faces the prospect of waiting until up to the late 2030s before a nuclear-powered submarine will be available for use.

Mr Dutton said this timeline could be brought forward.

“I do believe we can acquire capability sooner than what some of the pundits are saying at the moment,” he said.

Mr Dutton was also asked about whether Australia would consider an interim measure to bolster its defence capability.

“It is not in our national interest to pretend that we could have a third class of submarine," he said.

"Somehow we can buy it off the shelf. I want someone to explain to me where this shelf is."

Mr O’Connor said a Labor-led government would conduct a review to consider “capability gaps” as a priority.

“If we can bring forward the delivery of nuclear-propelled submarines, that would be a good thing,” he said.