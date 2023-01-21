Chinese around the world ring in Lunar New Year, but COVID-19 grief lingers at home

KEY POINTS Anxiety and loss persists in China after the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

But in China itself, anxiety and loss persist after the recent spike in COVID-19 infections while officials attempt to paint a brighter picture of the health situation.



Members of the Jin Wu Koon dance troupe perform an acrobatic dance during Lunar New Year Celebrations in Sydney on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE

China says COVID-19 has infected 80 per cent of population

The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80 per cent of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday.





The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread the pandemic, boosting infections in some areas, but a second COVID-19 wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the Weibo social media platform.



Worshippers bring their children to burn their first joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Source: AAP / AP Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under recently eased COVID-19 curbs, raising fears of fresh outbreaks in rural areas less equipped to manage large outbreaks.



What is the Year of the Rabbit?

In Chinese mythology, the rabbit — the fourth of the 12 signs of the zodiac — stands for harmony and longevity.





In China, the New Year started at midnight on Saturday.



First new year without COVID-19 restrictions

This is the first New Year celebration since the communist leadership in Beijing lifted the country's strict coronavirus measures, allowing millions of families to reunite in person this weekend for the first time in three years.





Most Chinese celebrate the start of the New Year over lavish dinners while watching the annual New Year's Gala on state television.



People pray at the Chinese temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown. Source: AAP / Sipa USA Authorities expect nearly two billion passenger trips during the total 40-day travel season, which is still about 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic travel volume.



Celebrations overshadowed by the pandemic

But despite the festive mood in the country, the New Year celebration is again overshadowed by the pandemic.





While the coronavirus situation in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai has already largely returned to normal after December's swell in infections, the test of endurance in the provinces is yet to come.





Local health care in these areas is only very rudimentary, and modern hospitals are often several hours away by car.



Rural areas are also home to mainly older population groups who have so far received inadequate vaccination protection: according to state media, 25 per cent of people over 60 are unvaccinated.





Three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city of Wuhan into a terrifying lockdown, residents are celebrating the new year with fireworks, flowers and offerings to the loved ones they have lost to COVID-19.





But while many stocked up Saturday on colourful blooms at the bustling flower market to welcome the new year and enjoy the Spring Festival, others had a more sombre reason: to mourn loved ones lost in the most recent wave of cases.



People select decorations in Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province for the festivities. Source: AAP / AP "I have friends and family who passed away during this time," a 54-year-old who would only give his surname, Zhang, said as he clutched a bunch of chrysanthemums, which symbolise grief in Chinese culture.





He explained that the New Year's custom in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, is to visit the homes of people who recently died to give flowers and burn incense as an offering.





At the stroke of midnight, many residents did just that, as street vendors did a brisk business of selling chrysanthemums and other offerings into the early hours of Sunday.



Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (centre right) and other officials watch the lion dance performance in Yangon, Myanmar, on 21 January 2023. Source: AAP / EPA At the same time, fireworks and sparklers popped and glittered in the darkness, despite a ban in place.





The Beijing government lifted its stringent zero-COVID-19 policy in December, but a surge in infections has since ripped through the country, killing thousands.



Wuhan, a metropolis on the banks of the Yangtze River now synonymous with COVID-19, reported the first cases in late 2019 of what was then an unidentified killer virus.





Authorities imposed a strict shutdown just two days before the Year of the Rat in late January 2020 to stop the spread of the virus.



