Chinese-Australians deserted Scott Morrison's Liberals over anti-China rhetoric, review finds

The Coalition's rhetoric on Beijing was misconstrued as an attack on Chinese-Australians, according to an internal review of its federal election loss.

A man and a woman standing together

Scott Morrison (right) pictured with his wife Jenny, was viewed as "out of touch" with women, a Liberal Party review of the 2022 election campaign says. Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

KEY POINTS
  • Liberal Party has releases its internal review into the May election.
  • It urges the party to rebuild trust with Chinese-Australian community.
  • The review found Scott Morrison was viewed by voters as 'out of touch'.
Voters of Chinese ancestry abandoned the Liberal Party over “incorrect” perceptions its attacks against Beijing targeted the Chinese community more broadly, according to a review of the party’s 2022 federal election failure.

A report by the Liberals, released on Thursday, also claimed former prime minister Scott Morrison was viewed as "out of touch" with women, with the party failing to fully appreciate the depths of anger felt in the community.

The review found Mr Morrison was the major factor in what it described as “the most serious loss for the party in its history”.

But it partially exonerated the former government, arguing it was governing in the “equivalent of war-time” during COVID-19, and put the national interest first "at considerable political cost".

It accepted the Liberals continue to underperform among culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, urging the party to “build and strengthen” ties with the Chinese-Australian community in particular.

“Rebuilding the party’s relationship with the Chinese community must … be a priority during this term of Parliament,” it said.
Two corflutes- one in traditional Chinese characters and the other in simplified Chinese characters - were used in seven electorates in Victoria.
The review says the Liberal Party needs to urgently rebuild relations with the Chinese-Australian community. Source: Supplied
After escalating rhetoric against the Chinese government under the Coalition,
including Mr Morrison labelling deputy Labor leader Richard Marles a “Manchurian candidate”
, the review noted swings against the party were significantly higher in areas with more voters of Chinese ancestry.

“There were a number of reasons for this, including a perception the previous government’s criticisms of the CCP government of China included the wider Chinese community more generally,” it said.

“This was obviously incorrect, but the party’s political opponents pushed this perception among voters of Chinese heritage in key seats.

"There is a particular need for the party’s representatives to be sensitive to the genuine concerns of the Chinese community and to ensure language used cannot be misinterpreted as insensitive."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison sits next to Liberal MP Gladys Liu
Liberal MP Gladys Liu lost her seat. Source: AAP
The most recent Census found 5.5 per cent of Australia’s population, nearly 1.5 million people, identified as having Chinese ancestry.

Swings against the Coalition in electorates with a high proportion of voters with Chinese heritage were 6.6 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent elsewhere, the report said.

The review also called for the party to develop an outreach program for MPs and senators to CALD communities, while hiring more bilingual staff to better engage with multicultural communities.

Liberal MP Fiona Martin was also forced to deny confusing her Labor challenger Sally Sitou
, born to Chinese parents, with Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le during a heated campaign debate.

Ms Sitou won the Sydney seat of Reid with an 8.4 per cent swing.

What other reasons were given for the Liberals' election loss?

The Coalition was booted from office after bleeding votes to both the teals and right-wing minor parties, the review claiming it failed to "fully appreciate serious political developments which were taking place and did not respond as comprehensively or as quickly as normally would be the case".

Both major parties saw their primary vote decline, as voters installed the largest crossbench in Australian history.
Graph showing the primary vote breakdown from the 2022 federal election.png
The review found Mr Morrison's popularity was battered throughout 2021, making his personal match-up with Labor leader and current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese particularly damaging to the Coalition's re-election chances.

"Very importantly, the Prime Minister was [perceived to be] not attuned to the concerns of women and ... unresponsive to issues of importance to them," it said, speaking of Mr Morrison.

"As a consequence, the Prime Minister’s standing with voters deteriorated significantly through 2021 to become a significant negative. The Prime Minister and the party were seen as out of touch.

"The leadership choice between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese became the most influential driver of voting intention during the campaign period."
Asian representation in parliament has now doubled. But some advocates say it’s not enough

Attacks from Labor state premiers and difficulties campaigning during COVID-19 lockdowns also contributed to the defeat, the review, conducted by former Liberal federal director Brian Loughnane and current frontbencher Jane Hume, found.

Popular WA Premier Mark McGowan seized on comments by Mr Morrison, apparently likening West Australians to cave dwellers, to attack him during the campaign.

And the emergence of the teal independents, which seized six traditionally safe Liberal seats, meant the party was forced to campaign on “two different fronts” and struggled to campaign on a single national message.

“The teals are not a collection of independent entities. They are, by any meaningful interpretation of the term, a political party and should be considered by the electoral authorities as such,” the review said.

Compounding the problem was an increased primary vote for right-wing minor parties, with over a third of One Nation and United Australia Party preferences flowing to Labor.

Dissatisfaction with the Coalition among that cohort was driven by issues relating to COVID-19 management, religious liberty, and “insufficient progress on addressing concerns on various cultural changes”.
Published 22 December 2022 at 1:12pm, updated 18 minutes ago at 3:27pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News
