Chris Bowen says further power blackouts avoidable, but warns of 'bumpy' period ahead

Federal energy minister Chris Bowen believes further blackouts and load shedding can be avoided, while households and businesses in NSW and Queensland remain on alert





But while shortfalls in energy supply have eased overnight, Mr Bowen said there would still be a difficult period over the winter months.





Power availability in both states was threatened on Monday after wholesale electricity prices spiked, causing the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to trigger a $300 per megawatt hour price cap on wholesale electricity.





As a result, some generator companies pulled back from the market forcing the AEMO, which manages electricity and gas systems and markets across Australia, to intervene and require generators to supply power even if it was not profitable.



Mr Bowen said the market operator was still closely monitoring electricity supply reserve conditions.





"We will be in for a bumpy period, there is no doubt about that," he told the Seven Network on Tuesday.





"We are working very hard to avoid any blackouts and load shedding, we have done that so far."





Outages at coal-fired power plants, at the same time as household heating is in high demand, are putting pressure on the electricity system.



While there had been high demand for power, Mr Bowen said people did not have to go without during the cold period.





"Nobody is being asked to turn off anything that they need ... certainly nobody should be turning the heating off or anything that's essential," he told ABC radio.





With some coal plants still offline, Mr Bowen said he expected the market operator to intervene if required to keep the power running.





"Coal-fired power is really under huge pressure at the moment ... and that has led to some of the pressure on the system," he said.





"This is a cycle of events, some of which are predictable. We know some of the outages that are coming. Some of them are unpredictable, particularly with an ageing fleet."





The energy minister said everything was on the table in terms of reform in the sector.



However, Mr Bowen admitted there would not be an easy solution.





"This is not a short-term fix. There's no legislative basis at the moment, we would need to look very carefully," he said.





"While this is a very serious situation, we'll deal with it calmly and methodically."





Federal minister for government services, Bill Shorten, said the power situation on Australia's east coast was "not good".





"The problem we have got right now is because of the very cold weather," he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.



