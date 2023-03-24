Australia

Former high school teacher Chris Dawson to face trial over relationship with teenage student

Chris Dawson, a former sports teacher, will face a trial over allegations of carnal knowledge regarding a relationship with a high school student in the 1980s.

Chris Dawson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student while he was a teacher. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Former Sydney school teacher Chris Dawson will face a trial over allegations he had a sexual relationship with one of his teenage students in the 1980s.

Dawson, 74, has been charged with one count of carnal knowledge by a teacher of a girl between the ages of 10 and 17.

The former Newtown Jets rugby league player was a sports teacher at a public high school in the Northern Beaches, where he allegedly began a relationship with a student.

The student was 16 at the time the two allegedly began having sexual intercourse while Dawson was aged in his thirties.

The former teacher has denied the charge.

Downing Centre District Court was told on Friday that Dawson's defence is expected to file a judge-alone trial application in the coming weeks and the accused will face a readiness hearing on 28 April.

The trial is set down to start on May 29.
1 min read
Published 24 March 2023 2:44pm
Source: AAP

