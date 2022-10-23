'Clear breach' of human rights obligations: Why the UN has taken aim at Australia over prison visits

The United Nations' torture prevention body has suspended its tour of Australian prisons over what it says is a lack of cooperation from the facilities.





The Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) said it encountered "obstructions" while attempting to carry out its mandate under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT), to which Australia is a party.





The SPT said it was restricted from accessing several areas where people are detained and was not given all requested documentation.



The body said its visit, which began on 16 October and was set to run until 27 October, had been "compromised by such an extent that they had no other option but to suspend it".





Aisha Shujune Muhammad, head of the four-member delegation, said it was a "clear breach by Australia of its obligations under OPCAT".





"State parties have an obligation to both receive the SPT in their territory and allow it to exercise its mandate in full, as reflected in Articles 12 and 14,” she said in a statement.





Ms Muhammad said the body experienced the most resistance in Queensland and NSW.





“It is deeply regrettable that the limited understanding of the SPT’s mandate and the lack of co-operation stemming from internal disagreements, especially with respect to the States of Queensland and New South Wales, has compelled us to take this drastic measure," she said.





“This is not a decision that the SPT has taken lightly.”





States that ratify the OPCAT give the SPT the right to visit their places of detention and examine the treatment of people held there.





Ms Muhammad said the visits do not amount to an investigation or inspection, but provide the opportunity to offer confidential recommendations "on establishing effective safeguards against the risk of torture and ill-treatment in places of deprivation of liberty."





She said it was "concerning" that four years after ratifying the protocol, Australia appeared "to have done little to ensure consistent implementation of OPCAT obligations."



More than 70 leading organisations and individuals signed a statement condemning the NSW and Queensland governments for their breaches against the SPT.





"OPCAT is designed to protect the fundamental human rights of people detained in places including, but not limited to, prisons, juvenile detention centres, immigration detention centres, hospitals, mental health facilities, aged care facilities and facilities for people with disability," the statement reads.





"The ability to carry out unannounced visits to detention facilities, conduct private interviews with people deprived of their liberty and review documentation is an essential element of the framework established under OPCAT.





"We therefore condemn in the strongest possible terms decisions that necessarily serve to obstruct or impede the preventive mandate of the SPT which is focused on a proactive approach to preventing the torture and ill treatment of vulnerable adults and children."





Parties who signed the statement include the University of NSW, the Human Rights Law Centre, and Save the Children.





Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, Elaine Pearson, wrote on Twitter it was "appalling" the visit had to be suspended.





Last week, NSW Corrections Minsiter Geoff Lee told Sydney's 2GB radio said prison officers at a Queanbeyan facility had done "the right thing" by refusing the delegation entry.





“The whole role of our jail system is to keep people safe, protect us from the criminals that we lock up every day. It’s not to allow people just to wander through at their leisure," he said.





“They should be off to Iran looking for human rights violations there.”



