Climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers in latest action targeting famous artworks

The action by the Just Stop Oil group in London comes just days after two Extinction Rebellion protesters glued themselves to a Picasso painting in Melbourne.

Two young people in from on a painting, one holding a can of soup

The group Just Stop Oil wants the UK government to halt new oil and gas projects. Source: AP / Just Stop Oil

Climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting Sunflowers at London's National Gallery on Friday, causing minor damage to the frame.

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two women throwing two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

They then glued themselves to a wall.
Climate activists glued themselves to a Picasso in Melbourne. Why are famous artworks being targeted?

"There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed," the gallery said in a statement.

Police said both women had been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

"Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody at a central London police station," a statement on Twitter said.

The National Gallery, which says it houses one of the greatest collections of paintings in the world, said the Sunflowers, which dates to 1888, was one of its most popular.

"It is the painting that is most often reproduced on cards, posters, mugs, tea-towels and stationery. It was also the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of," the gallery says on its website.
Just Stop Oil said the painting has an estimated value of more than $134 million.

The protest is the latest by the group's activists and comes after days in which they blocked roads around parliament and government departments to Britain halts all new oil and gas projects.

Police said last Sunday that more than 100 people had been arrested after a weekend of protest-related activity by environmental groups.

Lats week,
two Extinction Rebellion activists glued themselves to a prized Picasso painting
at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne before being removed from the gallery and arrested.

The group claimed they targeted this particular painting, titled Massacre in Korea, because of its depiction of the "suffering of war".

The pair also displayed a banner as part of the protest, which read: "Climate Chaos=War + Famine".
2 min read
Published 15 October 2022 at 9:43am
Source: Reuters, SBS

