Coalition and Labor spar over power prices as Scott Morrison announces new hydrogen hubs in WA

Scott Morrison will use a trip to Western Australia to announce the location of two new hydrogen hubs, while Anthony Albanese will seek to highlight his opponent's inaction on disaster response.





The Opposition leader will continue campaigning in marginal Queensland seats, where Labor will need to make up ground if it wants any chance of forming government.

Mr Albanese will use the ninth day of the campaign to spruik a $38 million funding pledge over three years to Disaster Relief Australia, a veteran-led organisation assisting communities after natural disasters.

Labor says the funding would allow for the organisation to have 5,200 more volunteers join the ranks, along with helping to cover recruitment, training and equipment.

The announcement comes off the back of the Opposition leader attacking the prime minister for his handling of the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 and the recent floods in Queensland and northern NSW.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton rejected claims Queensland flood victims were receiving less income support than residents of Lismore in northern NSW.

Scott Morrison will continue to campaign in crucial marginal seats in Western Australia, spending the day wooing voters on the government's economic management, including an address to the Chamber of Minerals and Energy.

Scott Morrison to unveil new hydrogen hubs for WA

The prime minister will use his trip to WA to announce the location of two new hydrogen hubs and more funding for critical mineral supply chains.

The Pilbara in the state's north and Kwinana in Perth will become the home of two new hydrogen hubs, with $140 million in government funding going towards the hubs as well as $6 million to investigate two new development projects in the state.

The federal government projects the two new hubs will create more than 3,600 jobs and bring more than $410 million of new private and public investment.

A further $67 million will go towards developing two carbon capture and storage hubs as well as supporting the appraisal of a third potential storage site in WA.

Almost $8 million will also go towards the state's critical minerals sector.

Mr Morrison said the investments will secure more jobs and shore up supply chain sectors.

"WA is a world leader in critical minerals and these investments are just the beginning of our commitment to the sector," he said.

"These investments will also turbocharge the development of Australia's critical minerals and clean hydrogen industries, helping achieve the government's vision to make Australia a global producer and exporter of clean hydrogen by 2030."

Mr Morrison also unveiled $50 million for Curtin University for critical mineral supply chains, including nickel, cobalt and lithium, which is expected to create 1,300 jobs over the next decade.

Curtin University is the first to receive funding under the government's Trailblazer program and will partner with more than 30 business representatives as well as the University of Queensland and James Cook University.

Mr Morrison says the Trailblazer program is designed to "push the boundaries, drive collaboration between universities and industry and challenge intellectual property arrangements that limit the dividend for our young, smart, savvy researchers".

Stoush over energy prices

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has released a statement that claims power prices will increase under Labor's Rewiring the Nation plan to update Australia's electricity transmission system. But Labor has questioned the source of the government's modelling.

"Energy consumers would be left $560 per year worse off by 2032-33, on average across the country, under Labor's plan to increase the size of the transmission network to almost $100 billion," Mr Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said poles and wire charges — which make up around 46 per cent of a typical household bill — would also "surge under Labor's plan".

But Mr Taylor's statement does not include detail on the modelling which underlines its claim.

Labor's climate and energy spokesman, Chris Bowen, said in a statement the claim is "just the latest in more than a decade of climate scare campaigns from the Liberals" and questioned the source of the government's modelling.

"Hey Angus! Who did this "modelling"? You don't mention a department or a firm. Was it your office?" he wrote on Twitter.

"Labor's climate and energy politics, including our plan to rewire Australia's ageing electricity grid, have been modelled - not by Labor, but by the country's top energy economists RepuTex," Mr Bowen said.

"RepuTex finds that Rewiring the Nation will cut power prices by delivering the experts' blueprint for the grid more cheaply, and by bringing low-cost renewables into the grid more quickly.

"Labor stands by its policies, and by RepuTex's modelling of them."

Scott Morrison under pressure over Warringah candidate Katherine Deves

The prime minister also remains under pressure to dump

ahead of the Thursday cutoff for electoral candidates to enter their nominations for the election.

Ms Deves has apologised for a number of anti-transgender tweets and comments, and maintains the support of Mr Morrison, but NSW Treasurer and Liberal moderate Matt Kean says she is not fit for office or aligned with the values of the party.

"I am the first to say people sometimes say things they later regret but let me be very clear, these are recent and consistent statements this candidate has made," he told the ABC.

"This is not a one-off, drunken Twitter rant. This is not a statement made at university 30 years ago. This is a series of consistent positions held over a long period and in recent times."

Mr Kean rejected that allowing Ms Deves to stay a Liberal meant there was a place for hurtful comments within the party.

"We need to continue to stand up and call out this kind of language, this kind of bigotry. It should have no place in our community and no place in a mainstream political party," he said.

"A big part of (Liberalism) is allowing people to be themselves - that's what I'm saying we should be standing up for as Liberals, not the intolerance from this candidate."

Liberal moderate Trent Zimmerman has appealed to senior members of the prime minister's office to have Ms Deves dumped, The Guardian reports.

Mr Kean believes the controversial candidate is hurting the chances of Liberal moderates, including Mr Zimmerman and Wentworth MP Dave Sharma, of being re-elected.

But fresh polling shows both Labor and the Coalition losing primary votes after the first campaign week.

Newspoll results published in The Australian on Monday night show 36 per cent would vote Labor, down one point from 37 per cent on 10 April.

The Coalition's primary vote support fell by the same margin, dropping from 36 per cent to 35 in the same period, to 18 April.