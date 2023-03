Coalition demands Labor clarify definition of Aboriginality ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum

Key Points Opposition Indigenous Australians spokesman Julian Leeser said Labor should clarify the definition of Aboriginality.

Asked if the question is insulting to Indigenous people, Leeser said it's a "matter for the government to clarify".

The Liberal Party is yet to decide its position on the voice and the Nationals are opposing it.

In a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton asked 15 questions of the proposed Voice, including whether the government will confirm the definition of Aboriginality to determine who can serve on the body.



Mr Leeser said people, including Indigenous Australians, were asking this question.



The referendum on the Voice will be held in the latter half of this year, with the working group on the Indigenous Voice is finalising its advice to the government.