Politics

Millennials aren't following this voting trend, and it could be bad news for the Coalition

Generational change could impact the election fortunes of the Coalition with younger voters less likely to support the right as they age, according to a new report.

People filling out ballot papers for an election.

At the next election, generations born after 1980 will make up nearly 49 per cent of the electorate. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

KEY POINTS
  • Voters born before 1981 tended to swing to the right as they aged, according to a new report.
  • It found millennials had less inclination to vote for the Coalition as they entered their 40s.
  • It predicts millennials would not reach a level of support for the Coalition until their early 80s.
Left-leaning millennial and gen Z voters are expected to be less likely to swing to the political right as they age than earlier generations, demonstrating an emerging challenge for the Liberal and National parties.

The Centre for Independent Studies has released research on intergenerational voting patterns and potential impacts on the electorate.

Data collected from previous elections showed voters born before 1981 tended to swing to the right as they aged.
Peter Dutton wearing a suit and tie in Parliament House
Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
At the 2022 federal election, the oldest baby boomers - people born between 1946 and 1964 - were 15.2 percentage points more likely to vote for the LNP.

The oldest gen Xers - born before 1981 - were 2.2 percentage points more likely to vote for the Coalition, also known as the LNP, following the voting trajectory of boomers at the same age.

But millennials not only entered the electorate with lower levels of support for the Coalition than previous generations, they also had less inclination to vote for the LNP as they entered their 40s.

Report author Matthew Taylor said it was unlikely millennials would follow the pattern of earlier generations and reach a level of support for the Coalition in their early 50s.

Based on current trends, he said this would not happen until millennials reach their 80s.

"Generation Z entered the electorate with the lowest support for the Coalition of any post-war generation," he said.

"As they approach their 30s, their support for the Coalition is not increasing it is falling even further."
People filling out ballot papers for an election.
The oldest gen Xers - born before 1981 - were 2.2 percentage points more likely to vote for the Coalition, following the voting trajectory of boomers at the same age. Source: Getty, AFP / Saeed Khan
At the next election, generations born after 1980 will make up nearly 49 per cent of the electorate.

By 2040, they will make up just under 70 per cent.

The report demonstrates how generational change could impact the electoral fortunes of the LNP.

The Coalition would need large increases to its primary vote from people born before 1996 in order to return to power.

Even an increasing share of the vote from the decreasing Boomers and generation Xers within the electorate would be insufficient to return the Coalition to power in the medium term, the report predicted.

Mr Taylor said future policies would be different if shaped by a centre-left government being held to account by a far-left opposition than by one on the centre-right.

"There is a narrow path back to government for the Coalition in the medium term," he said.

"That road goes through millennials and generation Z, not around them."
Share
3 min read
Published 29 June 2023 6:51am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A graphic of a map of Australia covered in money.

Could a Universal Basic Income be the answer to cost of living woes?

Australia

Two people wheeling their suitcases through the departures hall at an airport.

Travelling overseas? Here's where the Australian dollar is strong right now

World

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World

A row of houses.

Rates have increased again, but how much higher will they go? Here are three predictions

Australia

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

Clothing on hangers in a store

Sick of your old clothes? Here's what not to do

Life