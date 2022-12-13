Coles, NAB and The Royal Family have lost their Twitter blue ticks. Here's why you could be next

Key points Twitter has officially rolled out its opt-in Twitter Blue program, with users now able to pay for a blue tick.

The platform is also piloting Twitter Blue for Business, which adds a gold tick to official business accounts.

The new system is the latest in a series of changes since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company.

If your Twitter feed or profile looks a little different this week, you are not the only one.





On Monday, the social media network officially rolled out its Twitter Blue program, an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue check mark to a user's account.





Some profiles have also had the colour of their previously-blue tick changed overnight.





So what is going on with Twitter verification, and are you about to lose yours?



What is Twitter Blue?

Until now, blue ticks were used to signify notable and authentic accounts of public interest and were independently verified by Twitter based on specific requirements.





Under the new Twitter Blue system, a blue tick can mean that either an account was verified under the previous verification criteria, or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.





Subscriptions cost US$8 ($12) per month or US$11 ($16) for iOS users with paying accounts not being reviewed or needing to meet the previous criteria.



Those who already had verification ticks currently still have them.





Twitter Blue subscribers will be unable to change their display and user names after receiving a blue tick.





Subscribers will have access to features including bookmark folders, custom app icons, themes, custom navigation, top articles, and 'undo tweet'.



Why have some verification ticks turned gold?

The social media network is also piloting Twitter Blue for Business, which adds a gold tick to official business accounts.





Pages such Coles, National Australia Bank, and The Royal Family, and SBS News have all had verification ticks changed from blue to gold.



Twitter is piloting a service that adds a gold tick to official business accounts. Source: SBS News As well as the ticks, Twitter says it may also apply labels and badges on profiles to help distinguish different types of accounts.





'Official' profile labels may be applied to government accounts, political organisations, major brands, publishers, and some public figures.



The Royal Family Twitter account has had its verification tick changed from blue to gold under the new system. Source: SBS News

What else is changing, and why?

Twitter says the changes to Twitter Blue and verification are designed to reduce fake accounts and improve the platform.





"This is one important step we’re taking to improve the quality of conversations on Twitter," its website says.





"These changes are designed to reduce fake, untrustworthy accounts, and promote a higher quality Twitter where people can join and engage safely on our platform."



The revamped verification system is one of several changes Mr Musk has made since taking ownership of Twitter.





He sacked thousands of employees, installed beds at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, and reinstated previously banned users, including former US president Donald Trump.





When Mr Musk bought Twitter, he warned the social media company could be facing bankruptcy , and changes would need to be made in order to become profitable.



Elon Musk booed during Dave Chappelle appearance

On Sunday night, Mr Musk was invited on stage by comedian Dave Chappelle during a stand-up show in San Francisco.





"Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world," Chappelle said as Mr Musk took to the stage.





As the billionaire raised his arms above his head and spun around, the crowd began booing, with audience members saying the reaction lasted for 10 minutes.





"Weren't expecting this, were you?" Chappelle quipped.



"He couldn't get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes," Ilana Stern wrote on Twitter.





"Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL [in real life]."



