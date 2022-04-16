Commission of inquiry into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes in NSW formally launched

NSW Supreme Court judge John Sackar has been appointed as the head of a special commission of inquiry into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes in the 40 years until 2010.





NSW Governor Margaret Beazley adopted the recommendation for Justice Sackar to take on the role to lead the investigation, after a recommendation from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who first

.

The inquiry itself was a key recommendation of a parliamentary committee inquiry that tabled its report in May 2021.

The chief task of the inquiry will be to investigate the suspected hate crimes against 88 men between 1970 and 2010, which were originally looked at by the NSW Police.

Around 23 cases remain unsolved.

"These unsolved deaths have left loving families without answers for too long," Mr Perrottet said on Sunday.

"This inquiry provides an opportunity to focus further scrutiny on suspected hate crimes, and under the leadership of Justice Sackar will work to close a dark chapter of our state’s history that has left an indelible mark.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said that Justice Sackar will have the power to hold hearings, summon witnesses, and inspect documents.

"A Special Commission of Inquiry is a powerful investigative tool to look for answers for which many have been waiting decades. No one should have to suffer the distress of not knowing what happened to someone they love," Mr Speakman said.

uncovered a failure by the New South Wales Police Force to check even the basic details when examining potential gay hate murders between 1970 and 2010, resulting in an erroneous assessment being provided to New South Wales State Coroner Michael Barnes.

The New South Wales Police Force admitted its officers may have made serious mistakes in their investigation of potential gay hate crime murders.

The parliamentary committee report in May last year found NSW Police had historically failed in its responsibility to investigate cases properly.

The committee stopped short of recommending NSW Police issue a public apology, but it noted acknowledgement by those who failed to protect and deliver justice for LGBTQI people was necessary for healing.

The alleged mistakes included spelling errors of victims such as William Rooney, which

.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich praised the NSW government for setting up the inquiry.

"Forty years ago men like me were killed and no one cared, but now this government is taking this issue seriously with the long-overdue commission of inquiry," Mr Greenwich said.

NSW-based LGTIQ+ health organisation ACON welcomed the announcement as long overdue.

The group's CEO, Nicolas Parkhill, said the announcement there is a strong desire that actions be taken to prevent such tragedies happening in the future.

“Significant questions remain, and they cannot be allowed to persist unanswered because evidence and memory have been lost. Many of the survivors and the perpetrators may not be with us for much longer," he said.

"It will be imperative that the Commission has strong powers to compel witnesses, follow up on leads, and investigate the suspected involvement of police in some of the acts of reported violence.

"It will need to uncover where there have been systematic failures and wrongdoing, particularly in law enforcement systems and justice agencies. This will be critical to ensuring this does not happen again."

Justice Sackar will deliver a final report by 30 June 2023.

Readers seeking support can contact counselling and support services

on on 13 14 11,

on on 1800 184 527 and

on on (02) 9206 2000.