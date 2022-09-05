World

Community mourns victims of 'heartbreaking' Canada stabbing rampage as one suspect found dead

Canadian police have confirmed one suspect has been found dead, while the other "may have sustained injuries" after 10 people were killed and at least 18 wounded in a stabbing attack.

A woman stands with a serious facial expression and carrying flowers.

Ruby Works brings flowers to the home of a victim, Wes Petterson in Saskatchewan, who she described as an uncle to her. Source: AAP / AP / Heywood Yu

Canadian police said on Monday they found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing attack dead while the other suspect, his brother, remained at large.

Damien Sanderson has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation and Myles Sanderson, "may have sustained injuries" and may be seeking medical attention, according to the police.
Two mug-shots of two men side by side.
Damien Sanderson (left) has been found dead and Myles Sanderson (right) remains at large after the brothers were charged with the stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada. Source: AAP / AP

A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were among the initial victims identified.

One of the victims, Lana Head, who was a mother of two daughters posted on social media hours before her death about having "many good memories to cherish".
Lana wears glasses and a hood-jacket, and has blonde/brown hair with bangs.
Lana Head, mother of two, was one of the first to be identified as a victim of Canada's mass stabbing. Source: Facebook / Lana Head
Ms Head's friends and family were shocked by her death and paid tributes on social media.

"Not the way I wanted her to leave this world," one said.

"I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile," another wrote.


Police had not yet identified a motive but said "it appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random."

Residents in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan identified another one of the victims in the community as Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower, who was described as "just a lovely man".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attacks were "shocking and heartbreaking", decrying Monday's mass violence as "all too commonplace" in recent years.
Justin Trudeau stands at a microphone
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the stabbing in Saskatchewan was "shocking and heartbreaking". Source: AAP / AP / Justin Tang
"Yesterday's attacks in Saskatchewan are shocking and heartbreaking," he said in a video address in Ottawa.

"This kind of violence has no place in our country."

A statement by Indigenous leaders indicated the attacks may have been drug-related.

Ivor Wayne Burns of James Smith Cree Nation said three of the victims — his sister Gloria Lydia Burns, a woman and the 14-year-old boy — died at a single location.

Ms Burns, a member of the community's crisis response team, was killed when she attended an emergency call.

"This tragedy that happened here on our land, it's all because of drugs and alcohol," said Mr Burns, explaining that the involvement of drugs in the killings was discussed at a community meeting on Monday.

"The drug problem we have here is rampant, it's gone out of control," her brother said.
Published 6 September 2022 at 8:48am
Source: Reuters, AFP, SBS
