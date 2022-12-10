Sport

'Complete shock': US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, after collapsing during the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Grant Wahl

In one of his last reports, Grant Wahl wrote about the death of a migrant worker, saying the response from Qatar's World Cup organisers shows they "just don't care." Source: Twitter / Grant Wahl

A United States journalist covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Grant Wahl, died in Qatar on Friday.

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl. He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal," an NPR reporter tweeted late on Friday.

US Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl."

Wahl's wife, infectious disease physician Celine R. Gounder, responded to the US Soccer tweet, writing: "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock."
Wahl's agent Tim Scanlan confirmed the death, saying he collapsed during the closing minutes of the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to a New York Times report.

“He wasn’t sleeping well, and I asked him if he tried melatonin or anything like,” Scanlan said.

“He said, ‘I just need to like relax for a bit.”

Scanlan said Wahl was believed to have died at a hospital in Qatar, after previously feeling unwell.

Wahl wrote on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he wrote on Substack.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated journalist, said last month that he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTIQ+ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.
READ MORE

Qatar not over the rainbow about colourful flags, hats at FIFA World Cup

Wahl said in late November that World Cup security denied him entry to the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan due to the rainbow shirt he was wearing and asked him to take his shirt off.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In
one of his last posts
published on December 9 on his substack, Wahl criticised
the reaction of Qatar's World Cup organisers
to the latest migrant worker death, saying it shows "they just don't care".
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Published 10 December 2022 at 2:56pm, updated 14 minutes ago at 3:10pm
Source: Reuters, SBS
