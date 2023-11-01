Australia

Convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika has Australian citizenship restored

Abdul Nacer Benbrika has won a High Court case to restore his Australian citizenship after being convicted of terrorist offences and serving a 15-year sentence.

A man standing in front of a bookshelf

Abdul Nacer Benbrika was arrested and convicted over plots to attack Melbourne landmarks in 2005, including the AFL grand final at the MCG. Source: Supplied / Channel Seven

The Australian citizenship of convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika has been restored by the nation's highest court.

The High Court ruled on Wednesday that the home affairs minister's move to strip Algerian-born Benbrika of his citizenship was invalid.

Benbrika was arrested and convicted over plots to attack Melbourne landmarks in 2005, including the AFL grand final at the MCG.

The self-proclaimed Islamic cleric has also called on his followers to kill at least 1000 non-believers to force the Australian government to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

His 15-year sentence was due to end in 2020 but the government was successful in keeping him detained under a continuing detention order, with a court ruling he posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

The order extended his detention until this month.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Published 1 November 2023
Source: SBS News
