Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick is dead, coronial inquest finds

Key Points A coroner found that Melissa Caddick, who vanished more than two years ago, is dead.

Police raided Caddick's Sydney home in 2020, two days before her disappearance.

Caddick preyed on mostly friends and family to steal up to $30 million through her investment scam.

More than two years after conwoman Melissa Caddick mysteriously vanished, a coroner has found she died.





"I believe it is appropriate for me to say at the outset, I have concluded that Melissa Caddick is deceased," NSW Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan said on Thursday.





"However, a more problematic issue is whether there is enough evidence as to how she died."





The long-running coronial examination delved into the circumstances leading to the 49-year-old Sydney fraudster's disappearance in November 2020 and her mindset at the time.





Caddick's badly decomposed right foot in a running shoe washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW three months after her disappearance, leading authorities to presume she was dead.



Why was Melissa Caddick investigated?

Police and investigators from the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, raided Caddick's Dover Heights home on 11 November 2020.





Two days later, she was reported missing by her husband, Anthony Koletti.





The inquest heard from a number of key witnesses, including Mr Koletti, a part-time hairdresser and DJ, who told the court he had no knowledge of her financial scam.





The officer-in-charge of the investigation into her disappearance, Detective Sergeant Michael Foscholo, told the inquiry last year he believed the fraudster had taken her own life.





Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, preyed on mostly friends and family to steal up to $30 million through her investment scam, using the money to fund her lavish lifestyle before disappearing.





Her eastern suburbs mansion sold for nearly $10 million in January.





A collection of jewellery, once owned by the fraudster, has also attracted large sums, with a recent auction garnering $800,000 that will go towards paying back victims.





Ms Ryan's findings are continuing.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

