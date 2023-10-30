Could people like Prealene help solve issues facing regional Australia?

From Mumbai, to Melbourne, to Maryborough; Prealene Khera jumped at the chance to begin her journalism career in regional Victoria.





When she started work, she found out she was the first person of colour to be employed at the Maryborough District Advertiser in its 150-year history.





The 25-year-old, who is originally from India and had been living in Melbourne, was motivated by the career opportunity in a competitive field.





Prealene said she was aware the town had a mostly Anglo-Celtic demographic but was still surprised by how much she stood out.





"It was weeks before I even saw another person of colour in town," she said.





"You stand out like a sore thumb, but I think eventually I got used to it."



Prealene Khera is the first person of colour to work at the Maryborough District Advertiser. Source: SBS News / Jackson Finter Prealene recalls incidents of people making off-hand remarks or assumptions about India, and said she was often met with "cliché" questions from locals asking where she was "really from".





"You feel like ... surely they should know better by now," she said.





"It is so, so inappropriate and also so unnecessary."



From Melbourne to Maryborough

Prealene came to Maryborough as part of SBS and Blackfella Films’ new three-part documentary series Meet the Neighbours.





The show, which premieres on 1 November, follows eight households from diverse cultural backgrounds as they leave the city behind and seek to live and work in the small Victorian town for three months.



READ MORE How multicultural is your suburb?

The social experiment aims to provide insight into the challenges faced by regional Australia, including a lack of affordable housing, skilled workers shortages, and under-investment in crucial services and infrastructure.





Maryborough is home to around 8,000 people and used to be a multicultural and vibrant town.





Today, it is one of Australia's least ethnically diverse and most disadvantaged towns, and its population is ageing fast.



Maryborough has lower than average numbers of people who follow a religion other than Christianity. Source: SBS News Many regional Australian towns are experiencing ageing populations, declining birth rates, major skills shortages and socio-economic disadvantages.





Liz Allen, a demographer at the Australian National University Centre for Social Research and Methods, said the challenges facing Maryborough were "not unlike" many other regional communities across Australia.





"It is very typical of the demographic difficulties that many regional communities face; an ageing population where essentially communities are dying out, industries have left, young people no longer roam the streets, footy teams have closed up," she said.



"There aren't many opportunities in communities like Maryborough, and so we have this kind of perfect storm of demographic difficulties."





According to the 2021 Census, 45.9 per cent of the population comes from English ancestry, while 43.5 per cent cited their background as Australian.





The other top ancestries were Scottish, Irish and German.





84.4 per cent of the town's population was born in Australia, and 75.1 per cent had both parents born in Australia.





Allen said while new migrants are not often drawn to regional Australia, they can aid the future prosperity of small towns if given the right opportunities and facilities.



Migrants don't steal local jobs, migrants don't inflate housing prices, migrants don't suppress wages - in fact, migration is a vital source of economic and social lifelines Liz Allen

"Ultimately, migration is keeping this country economically afloat; migration is helping keep our workforce strong and is helping meet the needs of our labour force.





"It's programs like Meet the Neighbours that (are) exposing us to the realities of our demographic headwinds and how we are going to buffer the difficulties of our economic reality."



Craving cultural connection

After moving to Maryborough, Prealene eventually settled into town and believes working as a journalist enabled her to get to know the community at a deeper level than most new residents would.





She said she also learned a lot about herself.





In Melbourne - a multicultural city popular with new migrants - she had had no shortage of opportunities to connect with people from her home country, but in Maryborough, she found herself longing for cultural connection.



"When I first moved to Melbourne from India, I wasn't seeking those homely connections because I knew they were there waiting for me if I wanted to pursue them," she said.





"When I moved to Maryborough I found myself craving those connections and I realised how important that was to me."



Religion and acceptance in regional Australia

Suelaf participated in the series with her husband Fadi and three children, while pregnant with the couple's fourth child.





She had been apprehensive about being accepted by the small regional town, but said she was pleasantly surprised by both community attitudes and lifestyle.





Suelaf said she had felt "a little bit anxious" about how the tight-knit, small community would react to a Middle Eastern, Muslim family.



Suelaf, her husband, and their three daughters were pleasantly surprised by the town of Maryborough. Source: SBS News / "For me, it was not only how are they going to accept us as random strangers, but also how are they going to accept us religiously?" she said.





"So I was anxious about what we would be met with as I know Maryborough is a very conservative community but I was pleasantly surprised."





She said she would "100 per cent" consider relocating to a regional town long-term.





"We loved it. We loved the routine, we loved the calmness of it. It was really nice to get away from city life, not having roadworks and traffic and feeling constantly rushed."



Suelaf said she hopes the show will illustrate the experiences of both migrants and residents of small towns.





"I think a lot of people are aware of what asylum seekers and refugees have to go through to build a life here in Australia, but nobody ever hears the side of people that choose to migrate here or marry and have to choose where they're going to live," she said.





"So it's really nice to see the backstory of that and then also bring it up into these regional towns where there is this constant shortage of work and amenities and facilities.





"I really hope all of regional Australia gets a good shout-out and opens people's eyes to what's going on."



