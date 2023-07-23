Could Russia's latest attacks in Ukraine lead to worldwide famine?

Key Points Russia's military attacked key ports in southern Ukraine this week, after it withdrew from a UN-brokered deal.

Ukrainian officials said more than 60,000 tonnes of grain meant for export was destroyed by drones and missiles.

The United Nations said Russia's attacks would impact vulnerable people in the poorest parts of the world.

This week, Russia withdrew from a United Nations-brokered deal to stop blockading Ukraine ports, and allow the country to export grain.





Russia's military has since attacked ports in southern Ukraine.





The Black Sea port of Odesa is the site of critical grain export infrastructure, connecting more than 100 countries to more than 600 ports.





Ukrainian officials say 60,000 tonnes of grain meant for export have been destroyed by drones and missiles.



UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the UN Secretary-General strongly condemned the attacks.





"These attacks are having an impact well beyond Ukraine," Dujarric said.





"We are already seeing the negative impact on global wheat and corn prices, which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the Global South."





Dujarric said the Secretary-General "will not relent" in his efforts to ensure food and fertiliser are available on international markets.



The United Nations says Russia's attacks on Ukraine's port city of Odesa could plunge parts of the world into famine. Source: AAP / Igor Tkachenki / EPA Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had been bombarding his nation's southern regions with missiles.





"In just four days of the week, since Monday, Russian terrorists have already used almost 70 missiles of various types, almost 90 Shaheds [Iranian-made loitering weapons], against our state and largely against Odesa and Odesa region, Mykolaiv, our other southern cities and communities," he said.





At least two people have been killed in those attacks, and Russia's use of force to reimpose its blockade of one of the world's biggest food exporters has set global prices soaring.





Foreign ministers have already met in Brussels to discuss plans to move the remaining grain from Ukraine.



There are also plans for the UN Security Council to meet over "the humanitarian consequences" of Russia's withdrawal from the export agreement.





German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia's army is launching an attack on the poorest people in the world.





"Hundreds of thousands of people, not to say millions, urgently need grain from Ukraine," Baerbock said.





"That is why we are working with all partners internationally so that the grain in Ukraine does not rot in the silos over the next few weeks, but reaches the people around the world who urgently need it.





"To this end, we will also work harder to get more grain out of Ukraine via the solidarity lanes."



In response to these developments, the United States has announced it will impose new sanctions against roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan, in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.





White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said this is the largest set of sanctions and export control actions ever imposed on a major economy.





"These sanctions will, among other things, further inhibit Russia's access to products that support its military and illegal war, curtail Russia's use of the international finance, financial system and starve Russia of G7-produced technology needed for its aerospace and defence sectors," he said.





The European Union is following suit with its own new round of sanctions and export controls.



READ MORE Vladimir Putin says Russia would drop cluster bombs against Ukraine, in retaliation

Meanwhile, the war on the ground is grinding on.





Zelenskyy said Russia was throwing all its resources into a campaign to stop Kyiv's troops from pressing their counter-offensive as a top general reported new progress on the southern front.





The counter-offensive is designed to take back swathes of land in the east and south, territory that was captured by Russia's forces when its invasion launched in February 2022.





Ukraine is also picking up some controversial weapons in its war against the invaders.





Cluster bombs are banned in more than 120 countries, including Australia, over fears they could pose an indiscriminate threat to civilians.



They can remain in the ground in their unexploded form for decades, and can resemble a small toy - one that could be picked up by a child.





The United States has confirmed the highly controversial bombs are now in use in Ukraine.



