COVID-19 is Australia's third most common cause of death so far in 2022, new analysis shows

COVID-19 is believed to have caused more deaths in Australia so far this year than some of the country's traditionally largest killers, such as cardiovascular disease and lung cancer.





New analysis by the Actuaries Institute shows the COVID-19 death toll to the end of July to be 7,100, making it the third largest cause of death in 2022.





Only ischaemic heart diseases and dementia are expected to be a bigger cause of death than COVID-19, with each responsible for about 10,000 fatalities.





The analysis revealed deaths from cardiovascular disease, such as strokes, and lung cancer were expected to be about 5,500 and 5,400 respectively this year.



In the year to the end of April, excess mortality was 13 per cent, or 6,800 deaths, with more than half of that due to COVID-19.





The institute's chief executive Elayne Grace said the modelling had provided valuable insights.





"This is valuable data for our public health policymakers and should be informing our flexible, safe and pragmatic public health response," she said.





It comes as a new study by Melbourne researchers found rare side-effects of myocarditis from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are milder in adolescents and young adults than complications from the virus itself.





The study from Monash Children's Hospital showed the heart condition found in adolescents aged 12 to 18 was less common and had a "mild, self-resolving clinical course".



In 33 patients, none presented with congestive heart failure or required intensive care treatment, inotropic support, immunoglobulin or steroid therapy.





All patients improved after treatment with high-dose ibuprofen.





The vaccine-associated myocarditis study is the largest reported for a single children's hospital.





Elsewhere, the ACT on Monday extended its public health emergency declaration until 11.59pm on 30 September, with new cases of the virus averaging fewer than 1,000 a day.



