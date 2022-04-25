COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ship in WA as Australia records another nine virus deaths

Western Australian authorities are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak aboard one of the first cruise ships allowed back in the state.





WA Health has confirmed it is managing an undisclosed number of positive cases aboard the Coral Discoverer, which carries 72 passengers, and is docked at Broome in the state's northwest.

Infected passengers and close contacts are isolating and all passengers and crew are being tested.

Small cruise ships carrying no more than 350 passengers and crew have been permitted to enter Western Australian waters since 17 April.

The Coral Discoverer, which departed from Darwin earlier this month, has a capacity of 72 passengers.

"Maritime vessels are permitted to allow positive cases to disembark and move to suitable accommodation to complete their isolation/quarantine requirements," a WA Health spokeswoman said.

Recent figures show that the number of death from COVID-19 seem to be slowing, but the number of new daily cases in the three largest states are still in the thousands.

Australia records another nine COVID-19 deaths

In New South Wales, there were four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, with 7,985 new cases and 1,631 hospitalisations, with 65 in intensive care units.

Victoria had 7,643 new cases on Sunday, with four lives lost. There are currently 441 cases in hospital, 26 of them are in ICU.

In Queensland there were 4,639 news COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths. With 478 COVID-19 cases currently in hospital, 12 of them in ICU.

There were 333 new COVID-19 cases in the Northern Territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. Currently, there are 51 patients in hospital, with one in ICU.

Western Australia reported a total of 5,639 new cases to 8pm on Sunday with one death, a man in his 80s. there were 240 people with COVID-19 in hospital, nine in ICU.

South Australia were 3,175 new cases of COVID-19, with six new death - all of them over 70-years-old. There are 256 COVID cases in hospital, 11 of them in ICU.

In Tasmania there were 867 new cases, with 43 in hospital, one in ICU

The ACT had 725 new cases, with no new deaths, with 58 in hospital, three of them in ICU.