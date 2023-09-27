COVID-19

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Australia last year, ABS data shows

Nearly 10,000 Australians died from COVID-19 last year, the first time in more than 50 years that an infectious disease has been in the top five killers.

A sign saying 'Covid Area' at a hospital.

The rate of COVID-19 deaths increased last year by 23.7 deaths per 100,000 since 2021 and 24.5 since 2020. Source: AAP / Peter Byrne

Key Points
  • COVID-19 was one of the top three leading causes of death in Australia last year.
  • The average age of those killed from the virus was 85.8 years.
  • Heart disease made up 9.8 per cent of the deaths in 2022.
COVID-19 has emerged as one of Australia's deadliest diseases, surpassed only by heart disease and dementia.

Nearly 10,000 Australians - 9,859 people - died from the virus last year and COVID-19 contributed to a further 2,782 deaths, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Wednesday.

It's the first time in more than 50 years that an infectious disease has been in the top five leading causes of death in Australia.
In 1970, influenza and pneumonia were the fifth leading cause of death, while heart disease has remained the leading cause since 1968.

"This is the first time since 2006 that there has been a change in the top five leading causes," the ABS said.

"In 2006, dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, entered the top five, overtaking bowel cancer."
The rate of COVID-19 deaths also increased last year by 23.7 deaths per 100,000 since 2021, and 24.5 since 2020.

The average age of those killed by the virus was 85.8 years, accounting for 5.2 per cent of all deaths.

Men made up more than half the COVID-19 deaths. Most occurred during one of the multiple Omicron waves of the pandemic.
Nearly half of those who died from the virus developed pneumonia as a result, the ABS said.

Heart disease made up 9.8 per cent of 2022 deaths while dementia - including Alzheimer's - made up nine per cent.
2 min read
Published 27 September 2023 2:14pm
