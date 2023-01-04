World

Cristiano Ronaldo confuses Saudi Arabia with South Africa after record-breaking signing

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's slip-up prompted a cheeky response from South Africa.

Cristiano Ronaldo sitting down.

French coach Rudi Garcia (left) and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo seen at Ronaldo’s presentation press conference in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Source: ABACA / Balkis Press/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Key points
  • Cristiano Ronaldo made the blunder during a press conference after joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Football Club.
  • South African Tourism posted a cheeky response on social media after he misspoke.
  • Ronaldo will reportedly ear around $300 million per year while playing with Al Nassr.
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to confuse South Africa with Saudi Arabia after joining his new Middle Eastern football club this week.

The 37-year-old signed a record-breaking deal to join Al Nassr, after a public fallout with his former club, Manchester United.

Ronaldo spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, saying that he was "proud" to join the Middle Eastern club and that the Saudi Arabian league was "competitive".

But the six-time Ballon d'Or winner mistook his host country for South Africa in the opening press conference.
"This is not the end of my career to come to South Africa," Ronaldo said.

"And I'm really not worried about what people say."

In a cheeky reply on social media, South African Tourism said it was "patiently waiting" for Ronaldo and that he was "welcome anytime".
Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the highest football salary in history. Goal.com reported that he will earn around $300 million per year.

The signing has come under scrutiny by the likes of activist and former footballer Craig Foster, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.

Mr Foster, a former captain of the Socceroos, said Ronaldo should bring attention to human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia.

"An 'inspiring vision' for 'boys and girls' says Ronaldo and Al Nassr FC," Foster wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Unless you're a journalist,
Khashoggi
, human rights advocate, LGBTI member or activist, political opponent or prisoner, female requiring guardianship or consider freedom of speech a basic right."
2 min read
Published 5 January 2023 at 10:51am, updated an hour ago at 10:56am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
