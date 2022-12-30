Cristiano Ronaldo joins 'very inspiring' Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025

Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a deal to play at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United.

The club described the deal as "history in the making".

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.





Al Nassr on Friday announced the signing of the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar, ending speculation about Ronaldo's future.





"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.





Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the deal as "history in the making".





"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club said.



Ronaldo had been a free agent after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.





He inspired Portugal to the European Championship in 2016 and has scored more than 700 club goals during a career in which he has also won the Champions League on five occasions.





During a spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18 he won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.





Ronaldo claimed two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus before rejoining United with whom he had bagged three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.



He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana.





He was dropped from the starting XI for the knockout rounds, in which the team made a quarter-final exit with a 1-0 loss to Morocco.



