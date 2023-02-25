Australia

'Love is love': Drag queen storytime at Sydney library goes ahead amid bomb threat, protests

Police had been called to a drag queen storytime event in Sydney in anticipation of protesters against the event, but no arrests were made.

Protesters with a rainbow flag

The event was a first for the local council, featuring drag queen Charisma Belle reading a series of books to a group of children accompanied by an adult. Source: Supplied / Ry Atkinson

Key Points
  • A Sydney library held a drag storytime event on Saturday amid threats on social media.
  • The event was met with protesters against the reading and demonstrators in support of it.
  • A mother who took her son to the reading said the event was joyful.
Protesters against a children’s storytime reading featuring a drag queen have been met with supporters of the event outside a public library in a Sydney beach-side suburb.

The event, which was organised at Manly Library and was the first for the local council, featured drag queen Charisma Belle reading a series of books to a group of children who were each accompanied by an adult.

Dozens of protesters against the event stood outside the library building on Saturday morning.

One held a banner that read: ”Drag queens are not for kids”.

Counter-protesters chanted “love is love” — some while holding rainbow flags.
Drag queen storytime protest
The protesters were flanked by police officers who had been called to attend following a series of social media posts in opposition to the event. Source: Supplied / Ry Atkinson
They were flanked by officers from the NSW Police Force who had been called to attend following a series of social media posts in opposition to the planned event.

A spokesman for the police told SBS News there were no arrests or injuries, and a search was conducted following reports of a bomb threat.

"Police were told a threat had been received just prior to their arrival; however, a search of the premises failed to locate any item and investigations into this are ongoing."
A person wearing a rainbow dress
Sydney drag artist Charisma Belle read ‘My Shadow is Pink’ by author Scott Stuart as well as ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish’ by Lil Miss Hot Mess to the children. Source: Instagram / @charismabelle
Northern Beaches Council CEO Ray Brownlee said the Drag Queen Storytime was a celebration of family diversity, community and friendship.

“This event is being hosted by a professional performer, promoting a love of literacy through a creative and positive library experience,” Mr Brownlee said.

“Drag Queen Storytimes have been successfully held in many places across Australia and overseas, to the delight of children and their families.”

Children inside were read ‘My Shadow is Pink’ by author Scott Stuart as well as ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish’ by Lil Miss Hot Mess.
NSW Greens Councillor Krystin Glanville, who attended the reading with her son, said parents and children “had a ball" singing songs, listening to stories, and dancing.

She said having to walk past the protesting crowd and inside the building was not pleasant but the event itself was “well-run” and joyful.

“My son… seemed to enjoy it – bopping along to the music,” she told SBS News.

“There was singing, dancing – the kids all seemed to have a great time.

“The books were developmentally appropriate. The stories were about acceptance and difference.”
Ry Atkinson, a strategic campaigner at Amnesty International Australia, who was outside the building, said it was important for counter-protesters to attend the event, especially on the day Mardi Gras was being held and World Pride events kicked off.

He said the counter-protesters outnumbered the protesters against the event by a sizeable margin.

“This weekend more than ever this is what it's all about this is why this event is on.

“And when certain groups come together and are motivated by hate and anger it's really important that communities come together (to ensure) there is going to be safe spaces.”
