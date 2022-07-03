'Cruel attack': Three people confirmed dead, several injured in Copenhagen shopping centre shooting

Three people have been killed and several more wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish police say, adding they have arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter.





The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. The event had sent hundreds of thousands of cheering Danes into the streets across the country.





"Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.





"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second," she said. "I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time."





Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside to stay put and await assistance. Local media footage showed groups of terrified shoppers running from the mall.



A policeman takes a picture of a man detained and believed to be the suspect at the scene of the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 3 July 2022. Source: AFP / Getty The suspect was apprehended at 5:48pm local time, carrying a rifle and ammunition. Police launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region early on Sunday evening in search of any accomplices.





"We are going to have a large investigation and a massive operational presence in Copenhagen until we can say with certainty: He was alone," police inspector Søren Thomassen said.





The shooter had killed a man in his forties and two "young people", a man and a woman, Mr Thomassen said. Several more were wounded, and among those were three in critical condition.





The investigation so far did not point towards a racist motive or otherwise, but this could change, he said.





The capital's main hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a "small group of patients" for treatment, a spokesperson said, and had called in extra doctors and nurses.



'Suddenly I hear shots'

Danish tabloid BT published unverified video footage it said was shot by a witness to the attack, Mahdi Al-wazni, showing a man with a large rifle walking through the mall and swinging it around his shoulders.





"He seemed very aggressive and shouted different things," Al-wazni told BT.





Footage published by tabloid Ekstra Bladet showed one person being carried by rescue workers into an ambulance on a stretcher.





"People first thought it was a thief ... Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store," an eyewitness, Rikke Levandovski, told broadcaster TV2.



People react outside the Field's shopping centre. Source: EPA / Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA "He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in the ceiling or into the floor," she added.





The multi-storey shopping mall is located about five kilometres south of downtown Copenhagen.





The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a lone shooter in the capital Oslo.



Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone shooter shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen.





That shooter was killed in a shoot-out with police.





A concert due to be held by singer Harry Styles in Copenhagen on Sunday night not far from the shopping centre was cancelled, police said.





"Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the victims, their relatives and all those affected by the tragedy," Denmark's Queen Margrethe and the Crown Prince couple said in a statement.





An event in Southern Denmark to commemorate the end of the Tour de France stages, hosted by the Crown Prince and with Frederiksen in attendance, was also cancelled.



