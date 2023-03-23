World

A crypto entrepreneur has been charged with fraud. What does Lindsay Lohan have to do with it?

Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has been charged with fraud as eight US celebrities are accused of illegally promoting his crypto assets.

Lindsay Lohan standing in front of the Eiffel Tower

Actor Lindsay Lohan was one of eight celebrities accused of illegally promoting entrepreneur Justin Sun's crypto assets. Source: AAP, Press Association / Zabulon Laurent/ABACA

KEY POINTS:
  • Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has been charged with fraud.
  • He is accused of scheming to distribute billions of crypto assets and artificially inflated trading volume.
  • Celebrities including Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy were accused of illegally promoting his crypto assets.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight celebrities including actor Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy of illegally promoting his crypto assets.

Mr Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

The SEC said Mr Sun's activity generated tens of millions of dollars of illegal profit at other investors' expense.

"This case demonstrates again the high risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
Mr Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Twitter. A lawyer for him could not immediately be identified.

Celebrities charged in cryptocurrency fraud

Mr Sun was also accused of concealing payment to celebrities to promote TRX and BTT on social media accounts, misleading the public into thinking they had "unbiased interest in TRX and BTT, and were not merely paid spokespersons."

The other celebrities charged included the singers Akon, Austin Mahone and Ne-Yo; social media personality and boxer Jake Paul; rapper Lil Yachty and porn actress Kendra Lust.

All but Soulja Boy and Mahone agreed to settle, without admitting wrongdoing, and together paid more than US$400,000 ($593,662).

Andrew Brettler, a lawyer for Lohan, said the actress did not know about the disclosure requirements until last March.

"From the outset, she cooperated with the SEC's investigation and ultimately agreed to disgorge the small amount of money she received and paid a fine to resolve this matter," Mr Brettler said in an emailed statement.
READ MORE

We invested $500 in cryptocurrency. Here’s what happened

A lawyer for Kendra Lust declined to comment. Lawyers for the other celebrities did not respond to requests for comment.

Millions generated from illegal, unregistered offers and sales

In SEC’s complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, it said Mr Sun sold TRX and BTT as securities, and thus their sale needed to be registered with the agency.

It said Mr Sun inflated apparent trading volume in TRX through extensive "wash trading," involving simultaneous or near-simultaneous purchases and sales with no real change in ownership.

By creating a false and misleading appearance of legitimate trading, Mr Sun made it easier to sell TRX while maintaining stable prices, and generated US$31 million ($45.98 million) of proceeds from illegal, unregistered offers and sales of TRX, the SEC said.
Published 23 March 2023 5:01pm
Source: Reuters

