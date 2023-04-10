World

Dalai Lama apologises after viral video shows him asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

The Dalai Lama has apologised after video on social media showed him kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to "suck my tongue".

The Dalai Lama stands with his hands together in prayer. He wears a yellow and red shawl and square-framed glasses.

The statement said the Dalai Lama "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public". Source: AP / Ashwini Bhatia / AP

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans' 87-year-old spiritual leader, has apologised after footage showed him asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" at a public event.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," said a statement on the exiled leader's Twitter account, which has 19 million followers.

"His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."
The statement on Monday said the Dalai Lama "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

The video, which has more than one million views on Twitter, also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in presence of an audience who are heard clapping and laughing, while a man captures the moment on a phone.

The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, is regarded by Beijing as a dangerous separatist.
Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama remains the universally recognised face of the movement for Tibetan autonomy.
He has worked for decades to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in his remote, mountainous homeland.

He now lives in a compound next to a temple ringed by green hills and snow-capped mountains in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala.
2 min read
Published 11 April 2023 6:35am
Source: AAP

