Damien worked for Qantas for decades. His sacking was just ruled unlawful

Key Points A High Court ruling indicated Qantas illegally sacked more that 1,600 workers.

The outsourcing of baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff was unlawful, it found.

Qantas has issued an unprecedented apology to workers.

Damien Pollard had been working with Qantas for decades before he was sacked three years ago.





He is one of more than 1,600 workers retrenched by the airline in 2020 when it lost billions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated the aviation sector.





On Wednesday, a High Court ruled that Qantas' decision to outsource their jobs during the pandemic was illegal.





"The last three years have been horrendous for my colleagues and myself," Pollard said when speaking to media today, with tears welling in his eyes.





"This is redemption for us today."



The High Court judgement upheld two rulings made by the Federal Court, which found the outsourcing of baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff was unlawful.





Qantas had sought to overturn rulings that it breached the Fair Work Act in outsourcing its ground operations to avoid enterprise bargaining rights after the Transport Workers' Union took legal action against the carrier.





Qantas argued it could not have breached the workplace rights of the employees, as they did not have the right to take protected industrial action at the time of the decision to outsource.





But the High Court found that taking "adverse action against another person for a substantial and operative reason of preventing the exercise of a workplace right by the other person contravenes (a section of the Act) regardless of whether that other person has the relevant workplace right at the time the adverse action is taken".



"Qantas did not avoid the operation of [the section] in relation to its adverse action by taking the action prior to the existence of the workplace rights the exercise of which Qantas sought to thwart."





Sacked workers inside the courtroom pumped their fists in victory upon hearing the decision.



Qantas issues apology after High Court ruling

Qantas issued an unprecedented apology to workers after the ruling.





In a statement on Wednesday, it said the decision to outsource the remainder of the airline's ground handling function was made in August 2020, when "borders were closed, lockdowns were in place and no COVID vaccine existed".





"The likelihood of a years' long crisis led Qantas to restructure its business to improve its ability to survive and ultimately recover," the airline said.



"As we have said from the beginning, we deeply regret the personal impact the outsourcing decision had on all those affected and we sincerely apologise for that.





"A prior decision by the Federal Court has ruled out reinstatement of workers but it will now consider penalties for the breach and compensation for relevant employees, which will factor in redundancy payments already made by Qantas."





The airline has since posted an underlying profit of almost $2.5 billion in the past financial year.



Outside court, TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said the sackings were the largest unlawful terminations in Australian corporate history.





"They're entitled to still be in their positions and therefore they need to be compensated for that," he told reporters.





"We will seek penalties as well.





"It is important that there is a clear signal sent to employers in the future that this type of conduct should not occur."





Kaine said Qantas chair Richard Goyder and the board needed to go.



